Amir Khan Sets Price For KSI Fight; Slams Jake Paul’s Team For Failed Negotiation

Amir Khan has named his price to fight KSI and recalled failed negotiations with Jake Paul's team.

Social media influencers KSI and Jake Paul have been making waves since they arrived in the boxing world.

KSI is searching for his next opponent after Wayne Bridge pulled out of his latest announced fight. While Jake Paul was reportedly set to take on Canelo Alvarez before negotiations fell through.

Amir Khan has now emerged as a potential opponent for KSI and he has named the price it would take to lure him back to the ring. Khan also slammed Jake Paul's camp over a previously failed negotiation.

Speaking to Betway, Khan said:

There is nothing out there that they have said to me. They keep mentioning my name and calling me out. I've never spoken to KSI or anyone from his team, but they know where I am and know how to get in touch with me. We have mutual friends, and they have spoken to some of my mutual friends and asked about the fight, but nobody has come to me.

He further added:

I am my own boss now and have been for the last five years. If they want to negotiate with me, I will speak to them and send it to my lawyer and then negotiations start. I manage everything and know everything in the game. I want £10million for the fight 100 per cent because a fight like that I am not getting cut short with PPV numbers.

Khan also made a point to note that he's had a career full of accolades, which is why it would take something big to lure him back to the ring.

Khan also lifted the lid on a meeting he had with Jake Paul's team, saying:

I had a meeting with Jake Paul's team, and they said give me a price, what do you want for a fight,' he said. 'I know the numbers really well and have been in the biggest fights in boxing. I know the PPV buys, the gate, the food and drink prices and I want a percentage of everything because I'm the one making the show.

Khan went on to slam Paul's team, saying:

I gave them my price and they flopped. They didn't want to move forward. The meeting was a little bit dead, and they don't know what they're doing. Jake Paul's team don't know what the f*** they are doing.

Amir Khan last fought in 2022, suffering a TKO loss against Kell Brook. Khan is currently 38-years-old.

