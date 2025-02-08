Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin Fight Prediction And Betting Odds
Heavyweights Derek Chisora (35-13, 23KO) and Otto Wallin (27-2, 15KO) meet this Saturday night inside Manchester's Co-op Live Arena, United Kingdom, in a contest that is being dubbed Chisora's "Last Dance".
Whether "Del Boy" will retire following this 49th contest is anyone's guess, but at 41 years of age and with 13 defeats on his slate, time is ticking on the career of the eccentric Briton.
Sweden's Otto Wallin travels to Manchester as an awkward away fighter, only dropping professional defeats to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua and with aspirations himself of edging up the topsy-turvy heavyweight rankings.
Let's check out the odds for the Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin contest courtesy of Draftkings.
Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin Moneyline Odds
Moneyline: Derek Chisora +175, Otto Wallin -215
Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin knockout odds
KO: Derek Chisora +550, Otto Wallin +200
Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin decision odds
Decision: Derek Chisora +400, Otto Wallin +160
Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin total rounds
Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -210/Under+170)
Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin prediction
This is going to be a tough night's work for Derek Chisora.
Approaching 6ft 6in and fighting out of the southpaw stance, Wallin is as awkward as they come in the heavyweight division, and despite Chisora fighting every style under the sun across his 18-year pro career, the Swede will ask plenty of questions of the home fighter.
Chisora gets hit, a lot, and this over-reliance on his robust chin is what will eventually see him into retirement as the punishment begins to take its toll.
Wallin isn't a huge puncher, but the 34-year-old has shown enough ring intelligence in previous outings to suggest that he could take this one by decision after frustrating an exhausted Chisora to the final bell.
