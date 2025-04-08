Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr. Predicts 'Dominant' Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach Rematch Outcome
The boxing world is still buzzing about the knee that Gervonta "Tank" Davis took in the ninth round of his March 1 fight against Lamont Roach. There were several layers to this knee that have added to the conversation, with one being that a boxer making this sort of sudden decision in that moment is unprecedented.
But the most controversial aspect of this knee was that referee Steve Willis didn't consider the knee an official knockdown. If he had done so, that ninth round would have been scored in favor of Roach instead of Davis, which would have turned the fight's result from a majority draw to a decision win for Roach.
If there's one positive to glean from this controversy, it's that the rematch between Davis and Roach (which is expected to take place on June 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada) is going to be multitudes bigger than the first fight.
One boxing icon who'll surely be tuned in for this rematch (whenever it arrives) is the Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. And during an April 7 interview with Pro Boxing Fans, Jones conveyed how he thinks the rematch bout will play out.
“I think [Roach] shocks the world again, but the only thing different this time is Tank will come with a different attitude, a different personality, different motivation."- Roy Jones Jr
Jones Jr added:
"And I think Roach will do good again, but I think Tank will be more dominant this time.”
It sounds like Jones Jr. is expecting Davis vs. Roach II to bring even more excitement than the first fight.
