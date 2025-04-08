Boxing

Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr. Predicts 'Dominant' Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach Rematch Outcome

Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. didn't mince words with his Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Lamont Roach rematch prediction.

Grant Young

Action between Gervonta"Tank" Davis (30-0 28 KOs) and Lamont Roach (25-1-1 10 KOs) on March 1, 2025.
Action between Gervonta"Tank" Davis (30-0 28 KOs) and Lamont Roach (25-1-1 10 KOs) on March 1, 2025. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The boxing world is still buzzing about the knee that Gervonta "Tank" Davis took in the ninth round of his March 1 fight against Lamont Roach. There were several layers to this knee that have added to the conversation, with one being that a boxer making this sort of sudden decision in that moment is unprecedented.

But the most controversial aspect of this knee was that referee Steve Willis didn't consider the knee an official knockdown. If he had done so, that ninth round would have been scored in favor of Roach instead of Davis, which would have turned the fight's result from a majority draw to a decision win for Roach.

If there's one positive to glean from this controversy, it's that the rematch between Davis and Roach (which is expected to take place on June 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada) is going to be multitudes bigger than the first fight.

One boxing icon who'll surely be tuned in for this rematch (whenever it arrives) is the Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. And during an April 7 interview with Pro Boxing Fans, Jones conveyed how he thinks the rematch bout will play out.

“I think [Roach] shocks the world again, but the only thing different this time is Tank will come with a different attitude, a different personality, different motivation."

Roy Jones Jr

Jones Jr added:

"And I think Roach will do good again, but I think Tank will be more dominant this time.”

It sounds like Jones Jr. is expecting Davis vs. Roach II to bring even more excitement than the first fight.

The Latest Boxing News

Teofimo Lopez Roasts Gervonta Davis Knee Decision In Lamont Roach Fight

Coach Reveals Gervonta Davis Might Be Considering Retirement After Lamont Roach Fight

Undefeated Champion Defends Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Amid Lamont Roach Fight Criticism

Shakur Stevenson's Manager Blasts Gervonta Davis 'Excuse' For Ducking Title Fight

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Boxing, Women’s Basketball, and the New York Mets for On SI. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years, and he thinks it’s time that Canelo Álvarez fights David Benavidez.