Boxing Reporter Doubles Down After Eddie Hearn Fires Back At Retirement Rumor Report
Eddie Hearn is arguably the best active promoter in the boxing world right now, and he has brought Matchroom Sports to a new echelon and audience since being appointed Chairman of the Matchroom Group in 2021.
However, some of Hearn's recent comments have convinced members of the boxing community that he could be leaving the sport entirely.
This was made apparent during Hearn's March 5 interview with IFL TV, where he said, "Overstaying your welcome for the sport is a very dangerous game. So that exit has always got to be sweet... Some people say to me, 'You'll be like [93-year-old active Top Rank promoter Bob] Arum, you will...' And I go 'absolutely no way.' But at the same time, maybe."
He later added, "For me, [retirement] ain't gonna be three years, five years, or whatever. But it might not be too much longer. I want to do something with my life, for sure. There is a lot i want to do. I have given up a lot, I sacrificed a lot to give to the company... But there is a life beyond [boxing].”
These comments prompted popular social media account Boxing Kingdom to make an X post that wrote, "Eddie Hearn has confirmed that he’s close to retiring from boxing. Hearn dominated the global boxing market as a Promoter from 2014 until 2020 and he was also the pioneer that brought boxing onto the DAZN app."
This post went very viral, and apparently caught Hearn's attention in a bad way. Boxing Kingdom followed that post up with another one on March 14 that wrote, "Eddie Hearn lashed out at Boxing Kingdom for reporting he was considering retirement. I just re-watched IFLTV’s interview from 9 days ago, to see if our post was incorrect.
"Hearn stated this 37 mins in: 'It might not be too much longer. I want to do something with my life. There is a lot I want to do. I have given up a lot. I sacrificed a lot to give to the company. There is a life beyond boxing'
"I didn’t do anything wrong by reporting that."
While Boxing Kingdom didn't include Hearn's previous comment about potentially staying in the sport until he's 90, his reporting wasn't factually inaccurate. However, Hearn allegedly lashing out in response suggests he still has enough fire to stay in the sport of boxing for some time.
