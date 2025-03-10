Eddie Hearn Sides With Jake Paul In Canelo Alvarez Dispute
Arguably the biggest story in the sport of boxing last month was the contract saga regarding Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.
Before he signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh, Canelo was deep in contract negotiations to fight against Jake Paul before those negotiations eventually went south.
One person who seemed certain that Canelo vs. Paul was going to take place was Matchroom Boxing promotion chairman Eddie Hearn, who was quoted by Ring Magazine on February 6 saying, "As I'm hearing, Canelo vs. Paul is done."
Many within the boxing community don't believe that Paul was really serious about fighting Canelo in the first place. However, Hearn sided with Paul in this regard, as was shown by a recent interview he did with SunSport.
"I do believe that Jake Paul was ready to fight Canelo Alvarez," Hearn was quoted saying in the article. "I know that there's criticism that he's never fought a real fight before while he was trying to.
"I think anyone that has power, anyone that has a little bit of a big mouth, people will try and block, disrupt. I mean, I have it myself," Hearn added. "So yeah, there's gonna be a lot of people that will try and stop Jake Paul in his tracks but he's a very determined young man, smart man. I'm sure he'll be just fine."
Hearn and Paul have not seen eye-to-eye on many things in recent years. But their willingness to do business with each other (as proven by the recently announced Taylor vs. Serrano trilogy) and be honest on each other's behalf is honorable.
