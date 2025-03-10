Boxing

Boxing Schedule (Mar 10-16): Dates & Times For Thurman vs Jarvis, Ball vs Doheny, Kenshiro Teraji & More

Check out the boxing schedule for 10th-16th March with TV and streaming information for the biggest fights across the globe.

Lewis Watson

Keith Thurman returns to action this week against Brock Jarvis
Keith Thurman returns to action this week against Brock Jarvis / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Will this week be the week that Keith Thurman finally returns to the ring?

The 36-year-old has been out of action since a 2022 win over Mario Barrios with injuries to hands and arms putting "One Time" on the shelf for a considerable amount of time, but training Down Under in Australia has opened the door to a return this weekend against Brock Jarvis.

A fit and healthy Thurman will always be good for boxing, but as Father Time continues to tick against the body of the former unified welterweight champion, Wednesday's fight in Sydney could inevitably prove to be one of the last chapters in Thurman's boxing book.

Elsewhere, Liverpool's favorite son Nick Ball makes the second defense of his WBA world featherweight title against the experienced TJ Doheny, and Japan's superstar Kenshiro Teraji defends his WBC flyweight title.

Let's take a look at the slate for this week:

Wednesday, March 12th

Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis, 10 rounds, welterweight

Michael Zerafa vs Besir Ay, 12 rounds for vacant WBO intercontinental middleweight title

Tonga Tongotongo vs Kirra Ruston, 12 rounds for vacant Australian light-heavyweight title

Watch: Australian PPV, 3 a.m EST

Location: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia

Thursday, March 13th

Kenshiro Teraji vs Seigo Yuri Akui, 12 rounds forTeraji's WBC flyweight world title

Anthony Olascuaga vs Hiroto Kyoguchi, 12 rounds for Olascuaga's WBO flyweight world title

Shokichi Iwata vs Rene Santiago, 12 rounds for Iwata's WBO light-flyweight world title

Watch: ESPN+, 3 a.m EST

Location: Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan

Saturday, March 15th

Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny, 12 rounds for Ball's WBA featherweight world title

Andrew Cain vs Charlie Edwards, 12 rounds for British and Commonwealth bantamweight titles

Brad Strand vs Ionut Baluta, 12 rounds for vacant WBO European super-bantamweight title

Watch: DAZN, 3 p.m EST

Location: Echo Arena, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Saturday, March 15th

Austin Williams vs Patrice Volny, 12 rounds, middleweight

Edgar Berlanga vs Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz, 10 rounds, super-middleweight

Jamaine Ortiz vs Yomar Alamo, 10 rounds, super-lightweight

Watch: DAZN, 7 p.m EST

Location: Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando, Florida, USA

