Boxing Schedule (Mar 10-16): Dates & Times For Thurman vs Jarvis, Ball vs Doheny, Kenshiro Teraji & More
Will this week be the week that Keith Thurman finally returns to the ring?
The 36-year-old has been out of action since a 2022 win over Mario Barrios with injuries to hands and arms putting "One Time" on the shelf for a considerable amount of time, but training Down Under in Australia has opened the door to a return this weekend against Brock Jarvis.
A fit and healthy Thurman will always be good for boxing, but as Father Time continues to tick against the body of the former unified welterweight champion, Wednesday's fight in Sydney could inevitably prove to be one of the last chapters in Thurman's boxing book.
Elsewhere, Liverpool's favorite son Nick Ball makes the second defense of his WBA world featherweight title against the experienced TJ Doheny, and Japan's superstar Kenshiro Teraji defends his WBC flyweight title.
Let's take a look at the slate for this week:
MORE:
Saudi Money Has Reshaped The Boxing Landscape: But For Better Or Worse?
Wednesday, March 12th
Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis, 10 rounds, welterweight
Michael Zerafa vs Besir Ay, 12 rounds for vacant WBO intercontinental middleweight title
Tonga Tongotongo vs Kirra Ruston, 12 rounds for vacant Australian light-heavyweight title
Watch: Australian PPV, 3 a.m EST
Location: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, Australia
Thursday, March 13th
Kenshiro Teraji vs Seigo Yuri Akui, 12 rounds forTeraji's WBC flyweight world title
Anthony Olascuaga vs Hiroto Kyoguchi, 12 rounds for Olascuaga's WBO flyweight world title
Shokichi Iwata vs Rene Santiago, 12 rounds for Iwata's WBO light-flyweight world title
Watch: ESPN+, 3 a.m EST
Location: Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan
Saturday, March 15th
Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny, 12 rounds for Ball's WBA featherweight world title
Andrew Cain vs Charlie Edwards, 12 rounds for British and Commonwealth bantamweight titles
Brad Strand vs Ionut Baluta, 12 rounds for vacant WBO European super-bantamweight title
Watch: DAZN, 3 p.m EST
Location: Echo Arena, Liverpool, United Kingdom
Saturday, March 15th
Austin Williams vs Patrice Volny, 12 rounds, middleweight
Edgar Berlanga vs Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz, 10 rounds, super-middleweight
Jamaine Ortiz vs Yomar Alamo, 10 rounds, super-lightweight
Watch: DAZN, 7 p.m EST
Location: Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando, Florida, USA
The Latest Boxing News
Terence Crawford Roasts Gervonta Davis After Response To Knockdown Diss
Canelo Alvarez Talks Up Terence Crawford Fight And Dismisses Weight Gap As Potential Factor
Shawn Porter Pinpoints What Shakur Stevenson Does Better Than Floyd Mayweather
Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price: Price Outclasses Jonas To Unify Titles