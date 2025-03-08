Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price: Price Outclasses Jonas To Unify Titles
Lauren Price fought Natasha Jonas in an all women's card on March 7 at the Royal Albert Hall. Their unified welterweight title fight headlined the event.
Jonas was the more experienced fighter heading into the contest. However, 30-year-old Price showed all of her skills during the contest.
It was a bell-to-bell domination for Price and the scorecards reflected the same as she ran away with a unanimous decision win. The judges scored the contest 98-93, 100-90, and 98-92 in favor of Price.
Price is now 9-0-0 courtesy of her win. Jonas, meanwhile, is now 16-3-1. Heading into the fight, Price had the WBA women's welterweight title. She has now added the IBF and WBC titles to her list as well with the win.
Price is an Olympic gold medalist and her record continues to improve. It's difficult to see anyone who can truly challenge her in the near future. Speaking to Sky Sports after her win, Lauren Price said:
Stepping out here tonight, what a venue, we've made history. I want to say a massive thank you to Natasha, perfect dance partner, complete honour to share the ring with her. I respect her and what she's done not just for women's boxing, but boxing. Roll on what's next.
She added:
Obviously Tash was quick to start off, it was all about using my angles and my speed, my faints. I thought my right hook worked pretty well tonight, and like always using my feet. They helped me in the amateurs, that's what won me my Olympic gold medal, and it's going to get me to the top in the pro's.
The Latest Boxing News
Eddie Hearn Up For A Fight Amid Dana White And Turki Alalshikh Boxing League Alliance
Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin: Dubois Survives Late Scare To Retain WBC Title
Canelo Alvarez Not Focused On Potential Bout vs. Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez Reveals When He’d Fight Jake Paul With Brutal Comment