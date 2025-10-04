Boxing Tonight (10/4/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Cecilia Braekhus vs Ema Kozin
Cecilia Braekhus vs Ema Kozin (10 rounds for Kozin's WBC and WBO super welterweight titles)
Bernard Angelo Torres vs Yeison Juarez (8 rounds, featherweight)
Andreas Skarvold Iversen vs Alexander Martinsen (6 rounds, cruiserweight)
Adrian Hagen vs Anatolii Burdiian (4 rounds, light heavyweight)
Anne Hogstad vs Nino Janelidze (4 rounds, junior featherweight)
Ole Laache vs Giorgi Khubejashvili (4 rounds, heavyweight)
Time: 1 p.m. EST
Watch: N/A
Location: Nova Spektrum Lillestrom in Lillestrom, Norway
Mateusz Masternak vs Joel Tambwe Djeko
Mateusz Masternak vs Joel Tambwe Djeko (12 rounds, cruiserweight)
Ihosvany Rafael Garcia vs Andrii Velikovskyi (8 rounds, super middleweight)
Kamil Szeremeta vs Boris Nedbal (6 rounds, middleweight)
Michal Soczynski vs Tony Salam (6 rounds, cruiserweight)
Adam Balski vs Artur Kubiak (6 rounds, heavyweight)
Lukasz Plawecki vs Robert Studzinski (4 rounds, cruiserweight)
Viktor Budzinskyi vs Michal Dien (4 rounds, cruiserweights)
Time: 1 p.m. EST
Watch: N/A
Location: Nosalowy Dwór Resort and Spa in Zakopane, Poland
Cristobal Lorente vs Nathaniel Collins
Cristobal Lorente vs Nathaniel Collins (12 rounds, featherweight)
Willy Hutchinson vs Mark Jeffers (10 rounds, light heavyweight)
Regan Glackin vs Louie O'Doherty (12 rounds for the vacant British lightweight title)
Aston Brown vs Paul Kean (10 rounds, middleweight)
Marcus Sutherland vs Harsh Saroha (8 rounds, junior featherweight)
Reese Lynch vs Jakub Laskowski (6 rounds, junior welterweight)
Yandiel Lozano-Oquendo vs Mario Victorino Vera (6 rounds, junior lightweight)
Drew Limond vs Alexeyv Mikhail Arellano Leon (4 rounds, welterweight)
Alex Arthur Jr. vs Grzegorz Mardyla (4 rounds, super middleweight)
John Joe Carrigan vs Dawid Przybylski (4 rounds, junior middleweight)
Time: 6 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Braehead Arena in Glasgow, United Kingdom
