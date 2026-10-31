Boxing Tonight: Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli Start Time, Card & How to Watch

For the first time since 2020, world championship boxing falls on Halloween night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Canelo Alvarez, the sport's biggest pay-per-view star, reclaims the spotlight on Saturday night in his return to the world title picture. The former undisputed super middleweight champion looks to reclaim one of his former belts against WBC titleholder Christian Mbilli.

The Canelo vs. Mbilli fight card is billed as 'Mexico vs. The World,' with each fight featuring a Mexican against a non-Mexican.

CANELO IS BACK❗️



Now just two days away from his world title clash against Christian Mbilli 👑#CaneloMbilli | Oct 31st | @RiyadhSeason | Live on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/dxMe5PDXKT — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) October 29, 2026

Both Alvarez and Mbilli return for the first time since Sept. 2025, when they both competed on the same card in Las Vegas. Mbilli fought Lester Martinez to a split draw in two fights before Alvarez lost his 168-pound titles to Terence Crawford in the main event.

The co-main event was originally supposed to be a vacant IBF super lightweight title fight between Lindolfo Delgado and Arthur Biyarslanov. However, Delgado did not make the trip to Saudi Arabia, causing the matchup to fall apart during fight week.

Instead, WBA super middleweight champion Jaime Munguia fills the co-main event slot, where he takes on the undefeated Nikita Zon. Riyadh Season is promoting the fight for Munguia's title, but the WBA has yet to sanction the bout and does not have it listed on its website.

There will still be multiple title fights on Halloween night, as WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza stakes his championship against Ricardo Blandon on the Alvarez-Mbilli undercard. The undefeated Espinoza competes on a Ring-promoted event for the first time.

Canelo Alvarez during a press conference on September 10, 2025. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Espinoza is the biggest favorite on the card against Blandon, 21-6, who enters the fight having won his last four. Blandon competes outside of his native Nicaragua for just the fourth time, going 0-3 in his previous ventures.

Check out every fight at the highly anticipated event below.

Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli

Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli (12 rounds for the WBC super middleweight title)

Jaime Munguia vs. Nikita Zon (12 rounds, super middleweight)

Rafael Espinoza vs. Ricardo Blandon (12 rounds, for the WBO featherweight title)

David Picasso vs. Carl Martin (10 rounds, featherweight)

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Raymundo Rojas (10 rounds, super featherweight)

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Marcos Vazquez (10 rounds, super middleweight)

Carlos Emiliano Rojo Vazquez vs. Flavius Biea (8 rounds, middleweight)

Brayan Leon vs. Hector Aguirre (8 rounds, super middleweight)

Sultan Almohammed vs. Erick Jahir Urvina Villegas (6 rounds, super featherweight)

Time: 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST (main event ringwalks approximately 4:30 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN Ultimate or DAZN pay-per-view

Location: Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia