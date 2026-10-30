Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli Odds and Prediction

After Canelo Alvarez suffered a definitive loss at the hands of Terence Crawford, the three-time unified champion underwent elbow surgery. A major box office draw for over a decade, he is now entering the twilight of his career.

With enough wealth to last his life and beyond, the 36-year-old is still focused on the goal: winning championships. So far, the Mexican legend has claimed 12 major world titles. On Saturday, he seized his No. 13 with a familiar title in his grasp.

From 2020 to 2025, Alvarez defended the championship nine times. Since Crawford's abrupt retirement, the championship belt has remained without a rightful holder. Christian Mbilli claimed the interim version of the title with a brutal stoppage of Maciej Sulęcki, and earlier this year, the sanctioning body elevated the undefeated puncher to official status.

Canelo vs Crawford | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Now, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will serve as the backdrop. In recent days and weeks, controversy surrounded the event due to the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

Canelo vs Mbilli odds

Odds courtesy of FanDuel

Moneyline: Alvarez -350/Mbilli +250

Winner by KO/TKO/DQ: Alvarez +370 / Mbilli +650

Winner by decision: Alvarez -145 / Mbilli +230

Rounds 11.5: Over -350 / Under +240

Draw: +1500

Canelo vs Mbilli prediction

Christian Mbilli | IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

Mbilli is the power puncher in this fight, boasting an 82.7% knockout rate. He will want to set a blistering pace, testing the veteran's reflexes, banking on the 532 career rounds to start taxing Alvarez's body.

Mbilli will aim to push forward and engage inside, using a high volume of punches to inflict damage on Alvarez early in the fight. The WBC champion needs to cut off the ring and smother his opponent in the process. Yet the output will be what Mbilli leans on to secure the victory

In contrast, Canelo is a master counterpuncher and a step quicker on the draw than his heavy-handed opponent. Counterhooks and uppercuts will be his go-to tools when the fight gets on the inside. Plus, Alvarez will hope to attack Mbilli's body. With a compromised torso, the power will slowly fade, and the hands will begin to drop, leaving the head prime for the punches.

Mbilli, relying on his power, will skip the feeling-out process, mixing in power shots early and trying to catch Alvarez as he tries to escape a flurry. However, the champion's attack contains a weakness that will tilt the balance of the fight. For all of Mbilli's power and pace, he lacks crisp defense, choosing to walk forward instead.

Alvarez, despite ring wear, will catch the champion coming in with regularity. While Alvarez does have knockout power, he prefers to go the distance, with his last knockout victory occurring in 2021. Under those circumstances, the future Hall of Famer will pick off Mbilli's offense.

Prediction: Alvarez by unanimous decision

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.