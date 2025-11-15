Boxing Tonight (11/15/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

It's a big night for boxing as the rivalry between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn takes center stage for the second time this year.

The two boxers put on a fight of the year contender in their first time out in April, and fans will expect nothing less this time around as they fill the Tottenham Hotspur Arena once again.

The first fight was a close affair, but Eubank Jr ended the night on top with a 12-round unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 116-112.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn | IMAGO / Action Plus

If you're into bare-knuckle boxing, BKFC 84 is also taking place tonight in California.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn (12 rounds, middleweight)

Jack Catterall vs Ekow Essuman (10 rounds, welterweight)

Richard Riakporhe vs Tommy Welch (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Adam Azim vs Zaur Abdullaev (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Sam Gilley vs Ishmael Davis (10 rounds, junior middleweight)

Mikie Tallon vs Fezan Shahid (6 rounds, junior bantamweight)

Time: 11:30 p.m. EST (Main event ringwalk approximately 4:35 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom

Rafael Espinoza vs Arnold Khegai

Rafael Espinoza vs Arnold Khegai (12 rounds for Espinoza's WBO featherweight title)

Emiliano Vargas vs Jonathan Montrel (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Richard Torrez Jr vs Tomas Salek (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Julian Montalvo vs TBA (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Lindolfo Delgado vs TBA (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: Roku, Tubio, Vizio

Location: Arena Coliseo in San Luis Potosi, Mexico

Rafael Espinoza vs Arnold Khegai | Zanfer Boxing

BKFC 84

Josh Dyer vs Lorenzo Hunt (for the BKFC light heavyweight championship)

Drew Stuve vs Zeb Vincent (middleweight)

Aspen Ladd vs Shyanna Bintliff (women's featherweight)

Cody Vidal vs David Simpson (light heavyweight)

Evgenii Kurdanov vs Paulo Games (welterweight)

Daniel Alvarez vs Jared Lennon (featherweight)

David Diaz vs Justyn Martinez (bantamweight)

Ryan Peterson vs Enkhtur Bayartsogt (welterweight)

Caleb Avila vs Juan Figuerva (heavyweight)

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

