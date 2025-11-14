Chris Eubank Jr Claims First Fight Weigh-In Was Sabotaged

Chris Eubank Jr. (38-3, 25 KOs) claims his first fight with Connor Benn (23-1, 14 KOs) was sabotaged. Asked about the weigh-in issue in an interview, he sounded off in a video posted on social media. The two fighters will meet in an all-British clash at Tottenham in London, England, on November 15th.

The bad blood between the two, whose fathers faced off in the 1990s, produced a promotional spectacle and a great fight in the ring.

Eubank Jr on sabotaged weigh-in

"My weigh-in was actually sabotaged. It was supposed to be a private weigh-in, I walk in and there's a cameraman, media, journalists…By the time we get them out, we only have a set amount of time to make weight," said Eubank Jr.

Eubank Jr. spoke in a sit-down interview with Robertino Altieri, the CEO of WatchGuys, the transcript of which was shared with the media. Sabotage or none, Eubank Jr. missed weight and paid the price – literally.

"I got fined $375,000 for missing weight by 0.05 of a pound – a finger nail," he said.

Of course, Eubank Jr. was without his own dirty tricks as well, notably slapping Connor Benn in the face with an egg at the press conference to announce the first fight.

This time around, Eubank Jr. has left nothing to chance, posting the techniques he used to make weight via social media. Vowing there would be no way he would miss weight this time.

Ain’t no way I’m missing weight this time #EubankBenn2 pic.twitter.com/2eUxukz0d8 — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) November 14, 2025

An All-UK Fight That Received US attention

The first fight was an absolute promotional spectacle, from Eubank Jr. slapping Connor Benn with an egg at their first face-off to getting out of the car with his father before the fight.

It was a good fight, and the two definitely don't like each other, but from a technical standpoint, it wasn't a great one. Still, the battle inside the ring was enough to excite the US audience.

Conor Benn (left) throwing a jab against Chris Eubank Jr. (right) | IMAGO / Action Plus

"Often as the smaller guy, it takes a lot of energy to get there on the inside," said Chris Alligeri in an exclusive interview with KO on SI earlier this year, "that may have been one of the issues he was facing."

Chris Eubank Jr. has had a strategy to prevent distractions and promotion hijinks this time around. After the first megafight catapulted him into the public eye like never before, he decided to relocate much of his life, including his training camp, to Dubai.

