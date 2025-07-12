Boxing

Boxing Tonight (7/12/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Stevenson vs Zepeda, Berlanga vs Sheeraz & More

Every boxing fight tonight.

Boxing On SI Staff

Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda, Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz

Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz (12 rounds, middleweight)

Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda (12 rounds, for Stevenson's WBC lightweight title)

Alberto Puello vs Subriel Matias (12 rounds, for Puello's WBC junior welterweight title)

David Morrell vs Imam Khataev (12 rounds, light heavyweight)

Watch: 6 pm EST (estimated ringwalk time 11pm EST)

Time: DAZN PPV

Location: Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York

Vladimir Hernandez vs Francisco Daniel Veron

Vladimir Hernandez vs Francisco Daniel Veron (10 rounds, super welterweight)

Erick Badillo vs Gerardo Zapata (12 rounds, super flyweight)

Watch: ProBox TV

Time: 6 pm EST (estimated ringwalk time 11pm EST)

Location: Save Smart Arena in Fresno, California

Abraham Perez vs Angel Geovanny Meza Morales

Abraham Perez vs Angel Geovanny Meza Morales (8 rounds, flyweight)

Jorge Tovar vs George Sosa (8 rounds, middleweight)

Andres Rey vs Alexander Cecena Acuna (6 rounds, lightweight)

Nayeli Rodriguez vs Alexis Araiza Mones (6 rounds, women's flyweight)

Ivy Enriquez vs Damiana Andrello (4 rounds, women's bantamweight)

D'Angelo Sanchez vs Rondarius Hunter (4 rounds, flyweight)

Marcos Duran vs Mike Liberto (4 rounds, heavyweight)

Watch: DAZN

Time: 9 pm EST

Location: County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas

