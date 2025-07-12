Lamont Roach Confirms Rematch Status After Gervonta Davis Arrest
Gervonta Davis was arrested on July 11 in Miami Beach due to allegations of assault on his ex-girlfriend. The reported incident took place on Father's Day, June 15.
'Tank' Davis has been accused of hitting his former girlfriend on the back of the head, as well as slapping her, leaving the victim with a cut on the inner lip. The WBA lightweight champion was also filmed by the victim's mother throwing a small object at her.
This has put serious question marks over Davis' boxing future, including his rematch against Lamont Roach. Davis and Roach fought out a controversial majority draw in March, where 'Tank' took a deliberate knee but it wasn't counted as a knockdown.
The pair has a scheduled rematch for August 16. However, there is speculation whether the fight would go ahead at all following Davis' run-in with the law. Lamont Roach Jr has now confirmed the status of the fight, claiming Davis is already out of jail and the clash will go ahead as planned.
Speaking on his stream, 'The Reaper' said:
I heard buddy is home already. So, for all of you people that keep talking that we're not fighting, this and that. I just wanna let you know that the fight is still on. The fight is still scheduled for August 16. We're just waiting on the announcement.
Roach previously reacted to Gervonta Davis' arrest, claiming that he hoped 'Tank' didn't actually do what has been alleged, as he doesn't wish anyone jail time.
Davis, meanwhile, continues to make the headlines for the wrong reasons. His performance against Roach in the first fight was heavily scrutinized, with some claiming 'Tank' wasn't motivated and didn't take the fight seriously. Roach, though, put on a superb display.
With all the recent happenings, one might question Davis' headspace heading into the rematch if it actually goes down on August 16.
