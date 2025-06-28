Boxing Tonight (6/28/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Shakan Pitters vs Bradley Rea
Shakan Pitters vs Bradley Rea (12 rounds, light heavyweight)
Time: 2pm EST (estimated ringwalk 4 pm EST)
Watch: DAZN
Location: Connexin Live in Kingston upon Hull, United Kingdom
Jean Pascal vs Michal Cieslak
Jean Pascal vs Michal Cieslak (12 rounds, cruiserweight)
Time: 7pm EST
Watch: Triller TV
Location: Place Bell in Laval, Canada
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (10 rounds, cruiserweight)
Gilberto Ramirez vs Yuniel Dorticos (12 rounds, cruiserweight for Ramirez's WBO and WBA titles)
Floyd Schofield vs Tevin Farmer (10 rounds, lightweight)
Raul Curiel vs Victor Rodriguez (10 rounds, welterweight)
Avious Griffin vs Julian Rodriguez (10 rounds, welterweight)
Holly Holm vs Yolanda Vega (10 rounds, lightweight)
Time: 8pm EST (estimated ringwalk at 11pm EST)
Watch: DAZN
Location: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
