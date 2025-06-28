Boxing Tonight (6/28/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Boxing

Shakan Pitters vs Bradley Rea

Shakan Pitters vs Bradley Rea (12 rounds, light heavyweight)

Time: 2pm EST (estimated ringwalk 4 pm EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Connexin Live in Kingston upon Hull, United Kingdom

Jean Pascal vs Michal Cieslak

Jean Pascal vs Michal Cieslak (12 rounds, cruiserweight)

Time: 7pm EST

Watch: Triller TV

Location: Place Bell in Laval, Canada

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (10 rounds, cruiserweight)

Gilberto Ramirez vs Yuniel Dorticos (12 rounds, cruiserweight for Ramirez's WBO and WBA titles)

Floyd Schofield vs Tevin Farmer (10 rounds, lightweight)

Raul Curiel vs Victor Rodriguez (10 rounds, welterweight)

Avious Griffin vs Julian Rodriguez (10 rounds, welterweight)

Holly Holm vs Yolanda Vega (10 rounds, lightweight)

Time: 8pm EST (estimated ringwalk at 11pm EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

