Boxing Tonight (11/29/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

There's plenty of boxing on tap for boxing fans around the world tonight.

In the United Kingdom, Eddie Hearn's Matchroom is pitting British fighter Ben Whittaker against German boxer Benjamin Gavazi in Birmingham. Whittaker (9-0-1) last faced Liam Cameron in April, winning by TKO. Gavazi last fought in December 2024, defeating Branimir Malenica via TKO.

Ben Whittaker (right) with his promoter, Ben Shalom. | IMAGO/PA Images

In the United States, Manny Pacquiao's son, Jimuel, makes his pro boxing debut against Chicago native and English teacher, Brendan Lally (also making his pro boxing debut), in California.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi

Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Cameron Vuong vs Gavin Gwynne (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Molly McCann vs Ebonie Cotton (6 rounds, junior featherweight)

Aaron Bowen vs Tom Cowling (10 rounds, middleweight)

Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs Nico Ogbeide (10 rounds, junior lightweight)

Zelfa Barret vs TBA

Time: 2 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 4:30 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: NED Birmingham in Birmingham, United Kingdom

Gradus Kraus vs Rostam Ibrahim

Gradus Kraus vs Rostam Ibrahim

High Fury vs Michael Webster

Elaige Cmara vs Nermin Gjerlek

Tony Jas vs Steve Suppan

Kilat Hallie vs Patrick Bida

John Nevin vs Juan Vazquez

Time: 2 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Frazer Clarke vs Jeamie Tshikeva

Frazer Clarke vs Jeamie Tshikeva (12 rounds for the vacant British heavyweight title)

Francesca Hennessy vs Fabiana Bytyqi (10 rounds, bantamweight)

Bobby Dalton vs Joel Kodua (10 rounds, welterweight)

Mauro Silva vs Bradley Goldsmith (8 rounds, middleweight)

Jack Massey vs Ivan Garcia

Time: 3 p.m. EST

Watch: BBC Two

Location: Vaillant Live in Derby, United Kingdom

Francis Lafreniere vs Francy Ntetu

Francis Lafreniere vs Francy Ntetu

Time: 6 p.m. EST

Watch: Triller

Location: Montreal, Canada

Justin Pauldo vs Nike Theran

Justin Pauldo vs Nike Theran (10 rounds, lightweight)

Muhammad Yaqubov vs Cristian Cruz (10 rounds, junior lightweight)

Erik Badillo vs Elwin Soto (10 rounds, junior flyweight)

Adelaida Ruiz vs Alexas Kubicki (10 rounds for the WBC super flyweight world title)

Charlie Sheehy vs D'Angelo Keyes (8 rounds, lightweight)

Jorge Maravillo vs Cameron Krael (6 rounds, junior middleweight)

Jose Contreras vs Giovanny Gonzalez (4 rounds, featherweight)

Time: 7 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: ProBox TV

Location: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Julio Luna vs Dante Jardon

Julio Luna vs Dante Jardon

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Sala Urbana in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico

Lorenzo Parra vs Elijah Pierce

Lorenzo Parra vs Elijah Pierce (12 rounds, WBO featherweight eliminator)

Jimuel Pacquiao Jr vs Brendan Lally (4 rounds, junior welterweight)

Luis Arias vs Lazaro Lorenzana (10 rounds, middleweight)

Terry Washington vs Ricardo Astuvilca (10 rounds, junior flyweight)

Javier Zamarron vs Alejandro Meniano (8 rounds, featherweight)

Jose Regalado vs Saleto Henderson (8 rounds, flyweight)

Michael Bracamontes vs William King (8 rounds, junior lightweight)

Alexis Alvarado vs Garen Diagan (6 rounds, bantamweight)

Eduardo Diaz vs Josias Gonzalez (6 rounds, junior middleweight)

Rodrigo Mosquera vs Bryan Domingo (4 rounds, junior lightweight)

Time: 10 p.m. EST

Watch: ESPN+

Location: Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California

The Latest Boxing News

Floyd Mayweather Gets Flamed For AI Thanksgiving Post

Shakur Stevenson Declares "No Thanksgiving" After Teofimo Lopez's Comments

Dillan Whyte’s Team Slams WBC Silver Heavyweight Title Shot Offer

10 Richest Boxers Of All Time