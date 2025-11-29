Boxing Tonight (11/29/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight
There's plenty of boxing on tap for boxing fans around the world tonight.
In the United Kingdom, Eddie Hearn's Matchroom is pitting British fighter Ben Whittaker against German boxer Benjamin Gavazi in Birmingham. Whittaker (9-0-1) last faced Liam Cameron in April, winning by TKO. Gavazi last fought in December 2024, defeating Branimir Malenica via TKO.
In the United States, Manny Pacquiao's son, Jimuel, makes his pro boxing debut against Chicago native and English teacher, Brendan Lally (also making his pro boxing debut), in California.
Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi
Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi (10 rounds, light heavyweight)
Cameron Vuong vs Gavin Gwynne (10 rounds, junior welterweight)
Molly McCann vs Ebonie Cotton (6 rounds, junior featherweight)
Aaron Bowen vs Tom Cowling (10 rounds, middleweight)
Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs Nico Ogbeide (10 rounds, junior lightweight)
Zelfa Barret vs TBA
Time: 2 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 4:30 p.m. EST)
Watch: DAZN
Location: NED Birmingham in Birmingham, United Kingdom
Gradus Kraus vs Rostam Ibrahim
Gradus Kraus vs Rostam Ibrahim
High Fury vs Michael Webster
Elaige Cmara vs Nermin Gjerlek
Tony Jas vs Steve Suppan
Kilat Hallie vs Patrick Bida
John Nevin vs Juan Vazquez
Time: 2 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands
Frazer Clarke vs Jeamie Tshikeva
Frazer Clarke vs Jeamie Tshikeva (12 rounds for the vacant British heavyweight title)
Francesca Hennessy vs Fabiana Bytyqi (10 rounds, bantamweight)
Bobby Dalton vs Joel Kodua (10 rounds, welterweight)
Mauro Silva vs Bradley Goldsmith (8 rounds, middleweight)
Jack Massey vs Ivan Garcia
Time: 3 p.m. EST
Watch: BBC Two
Location: Vaillant Live in Derby, United Kingdom
Francis Lafreniere vs Francy Ntetu
Francis Lafreniere vs Francy Ntetu
Time: 6 p.m. EST
Watch: Triller
Location: Montreal, Canada
Justin Pauldo vs Nike Theran
Justin Pauldo vs Nike Theran (10 rounds, lightweight)
Muhammad Yaqubov vs Cristian Cruz (10 rounds, junior lightweight)
Erik Badillo vs Elwin Soto (10 rounds, junior flyweight)
Adelaida Ruiz vs Alexas Kubicki (10 rounds for the WBC super flyweight world title)
Charlie Sheehy vs D'Angelo Keyes (8 rounds, lightweight)
Jorge Maravillo vs Cameron Krael (6 rounds, junior middleweight)
Jose Contreras vs Giovanny Gonzalez (4 rounds, featherweight)
Time: 7 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)
Watch: ProBox TV
Location: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
Julio Luna vs Dante Jardon
Julio Luna vs Dante Jardon
Time: 9 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Sala Urbana in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
Lorenzo Parra vs Elijah Pierce
Lorenzo Parra vs Elijah Pierce (12 rounds, WBO featherweight eliminator)
Jimuel Pacquiao Jr vs Brendan Lally (4 rounds, junior welterweight)
Luis Arias vs Lazaro Lorenzana (10 rounds, middleweight)
Terry Washington vs Ricardo Astuvilca (10 rounds, junior flyweight)
Javier Zamarron vs Alejandro Meniano (8 rounds, featherweight)
Jose Regalado vs Saleto Henderson (8 rounds, flyweight)
Michael Bracamontes vs William King (8 rounds, junior lightweight)
Alexis Alvarado vs Garen Diagan (6 rounds, bantamweight)
Eduardo Diaz vs Josias Gonzalez (6 rounds, junior middleweight)
Rodrigo Mosquera vs Bryan Domingo (4 rounds, junior lightweight)
Time: 10 p.m. EST
Watch: ESPN+
Location: Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California
