Boxing Tonight: Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Odds And Fight Prediction
Chris Eubank Jr is set to take on Conor Benn in a blockbuster showdown this weekend at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The two British fighters headline the card on April 26.
It's a middleweight showdown where Benn is moving up in weight. The storyline is quite intriguing as the pair's fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, fought twice more than 30 years ago. Eubank Sr. defeated Benn in the first fight to win the WBO middleweight championship, while the second ended in a draw.
With a storied backdrop, the clash promises to be fiery. The build-up has been full of back-and-forth interactions as well. There's pride on the line for the winner of the fight.
Let's have a look at the betting odds and prediction for the contest.
(Odds courtesy of Draftkings)
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn moneyline odds
Moneyline: Chris Eubank Jr -185, Conor Benn +150
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn total rounds
Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -115, Under -115)
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Chris Eubank Jr +135, Conor Benn +225
KO: Chris Eubank Jr +450, Conor Benn +650
TKO: Chris Eubank Jr +210, Conor Benn +340
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn decision odds
Decision: Chris Eubank Jr +290, Conor Benn +800
Unanimous decision: Chris Eubank Jr +450, Conor Benn +1200
Split decision: Chris Eubank Jr +1100, Conor Benn +2500
Majority decision: Chris Eubank Jr +2200, Conor Benn +4000
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn prediction
Chris Eubank Jr is the more experienced fighter and more accustomed to the weight class. He holds wins against the likes of Liam Smith, Liam Williams, Avni Yildrim, and more in his career. Eubank Jr is arguably more powerful and loose in his approach.
Conor Benn, meanwhile, has been looking ferocious in recent practice sessions. He has prepared by sparring with the likes of Bruno Surace, William Scull, Denzel Bentley, and others. Out of Benn's 23 career wins, 14 have come by knockout, and he also holds a win against former world champion Chris Algieri, arguably the most notable win of Benn's career.
MORE: Heavyweight Champion Predicts 'Brutal' Knockout Loss For Canelo Alvarez
Benn, however, couldn't manage a finish or hurt his opponents in his last two fights, which were in higher weight classes. Benn is moving up even more in weight this time and while he is ferocious, the question remains whether his power translates to the higher weight division.
Benn will look to get the job done early and catch Eubank with something flush. That said, Eubank's jab and distance control might turn out to be a big advantage. He is also not known to have a suspect chin, hence, Eubank could weather the early storm and eventually start to wear down Benn.
Chris Eubank Jr., being the bigger guy, should eventually be able to make an impact on Benn with his shot accumulation. He should get a stoppage in the second half of the highly-anticipated fight.
Winner: Chris Eubank Jr
How To Watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn
Date: April 26, 2025
Time: 2 pm EST /11 am PT
TV/Stream: DAZN PPV
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK.
The Latest Boxing News
Triple H Recalls Training Floyd Mayweather For WrestleMania Showdown Against The Big Show
Eddie Hearn Leaks Jake Paul vs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight Date
How To Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream