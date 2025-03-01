Boxing Tonight: Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr Undercard Odds & Predictions
Before Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont "The Reaper" Roach Jr. step into the ring on Saturday night, three title fights will take place on the PPV undercard.
In the opening bout on the PPV, Yoenis "El Bandolero" Tellez will take on former unified junior middleweight champion Julian "J Rock" Williams for the interim WBA junior middleweight title.
In the ensuing bout, WBC junior welterweight champion Alberto Puello will defend his title for the first time against Sandor Martin. The featured bout pits the most even fight on the undercard, as Jose "El Rayo" Valenzuela defends his WBA junior welterweight title for the first time when he faces Gary Antuanne Russell.
Here are the betting odds courtesy of DraftKings and predictions for all three fights.
Valenzuela vs. Russell moneyline
Moneyline: Valenzuela -105, Russell -115
Valenzuela vs. Russell KO odds
KO: Russell +160, Valenzuela +450
Valenzuela vs. Russell decision odds
Decision: Valenzuela +180, Russell +450
Valenzuela vs. Russell over/under
10.5 rounds (over -160, under +120)
Valenzuela vs. Russell prediction
This may very well be the most intriguing bout on the card.
Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) was impressive in his title-winning effort when he soundly out-boxed Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz en route to winning by split decision. Was that performance a product of how limited Cruz is? Or was it proof that Valenzuela has turned a corner and truly belongs among the elite at 140 pounds?
Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) will be a great litmus test and help us answer those questions. He is an explosive puncher with fast hands but struggled against Puello in the first loss of his career in his last bout. While the fight was close, Puello's ability to counter and throw between Russell's shots gave him fits.
Valenzuela has the skillset to duplicate the gameplan Puello implemented in the second half of the fight to pull off the upset. Unless Russell has made his adjustments and added more layers to his game, Valenzuela could be in line for his first title defense.
Prediction: Valenzuela by decision
Puello vs. Martin moneyline
Moneyline: Puello -130, Martin +105
Puello vs. Martin KO odds
KO: Puello +450, Martin +700
Puello vs. Martin decision odds
Decision: Puello +145, Martin +160
Puello vs. Martin total rounds
Total rounds: 10.5 rounds (-550 over and +340 under)
Puello vs. Martin prediction
Two crafty southpaws with not much power could be a recipe for a tough fight to watch.
Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) is the fighter with more momentum heading into this bout, which was the upset victory over Russell. Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) will be a tough puzzle to solve, though, because of his defense and he doesn't let his hands go anywhere near as much as Russell, which will make it difficult for Puello to counter him.
Martin's also an adept counter puncher and catching fighters on their way in. That could prove difficult for him because of Puello's two-inch height and reach size advantage.
Ultimately, Puello's the one entering the fight on the heels of a bigger win and he's faced much tougher competition of late. It may be ugly, but I think Puello will do enough to win a decision and defend his belt.
Prediction: Puello by decision
Williams vs. Tellez moneyline
Moneyline: Tellez -1600, Williams +800
Williams vs. Tellez KO odds
KO: Tellez -600, Williams +1200
Williams vs. Tellez decision odds
Decision: Tellez +550, Williams +2500
*No total rounds prop bet for Williams vs. Tellez.
Williams vs. Tellez prediction
This is the classic case of seeing if a rising prospect is ready for the best of the best in his division.
Tellez enters Saturday's bout on the heels of the most impressive victory of his career, a 7th round stoppage of Johan Gonzalez. Williams, who was once a unified junior middleweight champion, is coming off of a 2nd round knockout of Gustavo Davis Vittori on Jan. 12, 2024.
If Williams was closer to his peak, this would be one of the best bouts on the card. Williams has been a shell of himself since 2019 and Tellez is a prospect on the rise. I think Tellez gets an impressive stoppage victory and moves closer to earning a world title shot in a crowded 154-pound division.
Prediction: Tellez by 8th round stoppage.
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr. fight date
Date: March 1, 2025
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr will take place on Saturday, March 1st.
Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. card start time
Start time: Prelims begin at 6 p.m. EST and the PPV portion of the card begins at 8 p.m. EST.
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr will begin at 6pm EST.
How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr.
TV Channel/Stream: Amazon PPV or PPV.com
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr will stream on Amazon PPV and PPV.com.
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr. location
Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
