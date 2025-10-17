Nigel Benn Names World Champion As Conor Benn's Next Opponent After Chris Eubank Jr Rematch
Conor Benn will aim to get revenge on the only man to ever defeat him inside a professional boxing ring on November 15th. Meeting Chris Eubank Jr. for a second time in London, Benn will look to improve his 23-1 record against his rival.
The pair will square off for their sequel bout in the same stadium where they shared their 'Fight of the Year' contender in April, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Eubank Jr. won the first bout via unanimous decision, as the win advanced his record to 35-3.
With both men clearly exhibiting a disdain for one another, Eubank Jr. and Benn's rivalry is one of the best in modern boxing. However, it seems a trilogy will not take place between the British foes even if Benn levels the score.
Nigel Benn Says Conor Benn Will Fight Mario Barrios For The WBC Welterweight Title After Chris Eubank Jr. Rematch
Despite Benn losing his unbeaten record in his London showdown with Eubank Jr., the 29-year-old's stock has never been higher. Due to this, 'The Destroyer' has been linked to several high-profile names as potential opponents.
From the likes of Manny Pacquiao to Ryan Garcia, Benn will not be short on options when it comes to finding a next competitor. However, according to his father, Nigel Benn, his next foe has already been identified.
MORE: 17-Year-Old Boxer Becomes Youngest-Ever Champion Following Title Elevation
Appearing on an episode of The First Round Podcast, Nigel Benn discussed the upcoming rematch between his son and Eubank Jr. When asked by Darren Barker, the host of the podcast, what might be next for Conor Benn, Nigel Benn seemed to have a clear understanding.
"He's going back down [to welterweight after this fight]. We're talking about having a fight with Mario Barrios for the WBC title.- Nigel Benn
Barrios had been mentioned as a potential opponent for Manny Pacquiao's January return after the pair fought to a draw in July. However, it now seems as if 'Pac-Man' is seeking out an alternative fighter.
Without the Pacquiao rematch, there is no clear opponent for Barrios to face, as he still holds the WBC World Welterweight title. The Filipino fighter is also the number one-ranked welterweight contender in the WBC rankings.
Conor Benn is currently the WBC's number four-ranked contender in the welterweight division, meaning a match with Barrios in 2026 looks like a plausible match-up.
Nigel Benn also confirmed on the podcast that he believed his son had what it takes to become a world champion.
