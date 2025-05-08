Sam Goodman Calls Out Naoya Inoue After Last Performance, Still Wants Fight
Naoya Inoue defended his undisputed super-bantamweight titles against Ramon Cardenas this past weekend, and it looks like there was an interesting spectator watching the bout from Australia.
Despite already two scheduled bouts falling through, undefeated contender Sam Goodman is still calling for a fight against "The Monster."
Goodman (19-0, 8 KOs), who is set to fight this month, spoke with Ring Magazine, and said that he believes Inoue (30-0, 27 KOs) is beatable. The remarks come after the champion's victory over Cardenas (26-2, 14 KOs), which saw the Ring's No. 2 pound-for-pound boxer get knocked down.
"There's chinks in everyone's armor. I don't think anyone is unbeatable, and that goes for him as well. It's more about the things leading up to that and setting up that knockdown, those little chinks, not just one shot."- Goodman told Ring Magazine
Goodman is set to fight on May 14th against Cesar Vaca Espinoza in his home country of Australia. The 26-year-old is the Ring's No. 4 ranked super-bantamweight, and is also the IBF mandatory for Inoue's titles.
The 26-year-old was originally scheduled to fight Inoue in December, but Goodman had to pull out due to a cut on his eye. The bout was rescheduled for Jan. 24th, but his cut reopened, forcing him to withdraw. Ye Yoon Kim would replace Goodman in that card, and would go on to lose to Inoue by 4th round stoppage.
Despite saying that the undisputed champion has chinks in his armor, Goodman did praise Inoue's performance, which ended in the "The Monster" getting the 8th round stoppage.
"Inoue, to his credit, dug himself out of that hole and got back behind his own jab and started boxing smart and ended up getting that momentum back. He is who he is for a reason."- Goodman told Ring Magazine
It may be a little while before a Inoue-Goodman fight could be in the cards. It is reported that "The Monster" will fight former unified champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (13-1, 10 KOs) on Sept. 14th in Japan.
But before Goodman can entertain that option, he will have to get past Espinoza (19-1-1, 12 KOs) on May 14th.
