Gervonta Davis’ Coach Gives His Take On Rolly Romero vs Devin Haney Fight
Rolly Romero vs Devin Haney is all of a sudden a real possibility. Romero defeated Ryan Garcia in the recent card at Times Square on May 2. He earned a unanimous decision win in a dominant performance where he dropped Garcia in the second round.
Haney, meanwhile, defeated Jose Ramirez on the same card. However, critics were vocal about Haney's display as many believed 'The Dream' tried staying out of range for the entirety of the contest and played too defensive.
Nevertheless, both fighters got the job done, and Romero vs Haney is a fight that has previously been discussed by boxing fans and experts. Romero, however, has dismissed the chances of fighting Haney. He doesn't find the challenge exciting, but it can't be dismissed altogether.
MORE: Rolly Romero Trashes Talk Of Fighting 'Track Star' Devin Haney
Romero is now 17-2-0 with 13 knockout wins. His first career defeat came against Gervonta Davis back in May 2022.
Davis' coach, Kenny Ellis, has now revealed how Romero would fare in a potential clash against Haney. He thinks it's all about finding the needed footwork for Romero. Speaking to MillCity Boxing, Ellis said:
If Rolly can find his feet and keep up with Devin Haney, it'll be interesting. I don't think Devin Haney is going to gamble with him because of his power. But Rolly, he just doesn't have the feet, you know, feet to keep up with Haney.
Rolly Romero's power is well respected and it was on display against Ryan Garcia. For Devin Haney, one might argue he has a susceptible chin. He was dropped three times during his April 2024 clash against Garcia, who holds tremendous power in his fists. Hence, Romero might be able to give Haney issues if they were to fight.
