Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Joshua And Oleksandr Usyk Sit Front Row For Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to attend Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2. The undisputed light heavyweight title fight is one of the biggest events of 2025.
The fight card takes place at the anb Arena (Formerly The Venue) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo currently plays for Riyadh-based Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.
A massive combat sports fan, Ronaldo will attend the event. Apart from the Portuguese Soccer legend, Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, Terence Crawford, Lennox Lewis, and more are set to be in the crowd.
According to Daily Mail, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to get a special front row seat alongside Turki Alalshikh. Former rivals Joshua and Usyk look set for an awkward reunion as the two heavyweights will be seated next to each other. Terence Crawford, meanwhile, will be to Joshua's left.
Behind them, Boxing legends Lennox Lewis and Bernard Hopkins will sit together. Overall, the event looks to be a star studded affair.
Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol lock horns in a rematch with the undisputed light heavyweight title on the line. Beterbiev edged out a decision in a razor close fight last time. Apart from the special main event, there are multiple other top title fights on the card.
Full Fight Card
Undisputed light heavyweight title fight main event: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2
Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole: WBO interim heavyweight title
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: WBC lightweight title
Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz: WBC middleweight title
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov: WBC world interim super welterweight title
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: WBC interim heavyweight title
Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: WBO light heavyweight interim title
