Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Reportedly Agree To Fight
After weeks of speculation, Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is reportedly now official.
The Ring reported that Canelo vs. Crawford has been agreed to for September in Las Vegas as part of a Riyadh Season card. The venue has yet to be chosen, leaving the door open for Allegiant Stadium or the Sphere to host the super fight.
To say a fight between Canelo, 34, and Crawford, 37, is one of the biggest that can be made in the sport would be an understatement.
Canelo has long been the face of the sport and remains the biggest name in boxing, while Crawford has cemented his place among the best of this generation as a two-time undisputed champion.
Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) became the undisputed junior welterweight and welterweight champion with little resistance and moved up to junior middleweight to win the WBA belt with a unanimous decision win over Israil Madrimov on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles. He became the undisputed welterweight champion with a dominant ninth-round stoppage victory over Errol Spence Jr. on July 29, 2023.
Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) still holds three of the four major belts at super middleweight and may have a chance to become the undisputed champion for a second time in May if he takes a fight before the reported bout vs. Crawford in September. His manager and trainer Eddie Reynoso listed IBF champion William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) as a possible next opponent for Canelo along with the undefeated Christian Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) before his reported bout against Crawford.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez Down To Two Opponents For Next Fight, Says Manager And Trainer Eddie Reynoso
Alvarez has won his last five fights since his loss to Dmitry Bivol on May 7, 2022. Canelo's latest victory was a one-sided unanimous decision win over Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14.
It's unknown if Crawford will take a bout before September. Crawford has yet to fight above the junior middleweight limit of 154 pounds, and if he were to fight Canelo, the bout would more than likely be at 168 pounds.
Rarely do two longtime pound-for-pound greats who are separated by multiple weight classes ever meet. While Canelo is the bigger fighter, much more acclimated to super middleweight, and has fought in countless big fights before, one would be remiss to dismiss Crawford's chances heading into any fight.
