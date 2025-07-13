Canelo Alvarez Catches Stray As Oscar De La Hoya Brutally Trolls Edgar Berlanga After Loss
Hamzah Sheeraz demolished Edgar Berlanga in the main event of last night's Ring card at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. Berlanga talked a lot of trash building up to the fight, however, it was Sheeraz who did the talking with his fists inside the ring.
He dropped Berlanga twice in the fourth round with some spectacular combinations before being saved by the bell. While Berlanga showed heart and got back up, he was stopped right at the start of the fifth.
Sheeraz is now 22-0-1 with 18 KO wins. Berlanga, who was stopped for the first time in his career, is now 23-2-0. His other loss came against Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision in 2024.
Leading up to the fight, Berlanga was also involved in verbal altercations with Oscar De La Hoya, throwing women's lingerie, money and even a wig at him while calling him a stripper. And after the fight De La Hoya was quick to respond with a brutal jab on social media.
Sheeraz congratulations. Bumlanga, oh my god, you got knocked out! Oh, something Canelo Alveroids couldn't do.
De La Hoya, Canelo's former promoter, didn't fail to bring up the PED accusations against the Mexican. Canelo and Golden Boy Promotions were previously involved in a $280 million lawsuit after Canelo claimed breach of contract for not being paid. The lawsuit has since been settled.
Edgar Berlanga, meanwhile, will need to head back to the drawing board. While there is no questioning his heart, his defense simply didn't hold up against a puncher like Sheeraz, who has now put himself in a great position to potentially face Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title.
