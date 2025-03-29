Floyd Mayweather Criticizes Gervonta 'Tank' Davis And Terence Crawford Beef
Terence Crawford and Gervonta "Tank" Davis, who are two of the pound-for-pound best active boxers on the planet right now, have been beefing on social media over the past few weeks.
This back and forth started once Crawford was critical about the outcome of Davis' March 1 fight against Lamont Roach by making an X post that wrote, "Roach won and that should have been called a knock down. Let’s see what happens."
Davis soon responded to this with a video of Crawford going to a knee during his 2019 fight against Egidijus Kavaliauskas (which Crawford ultimately won via KO).
While Davis has been quiet since then, Crawford has done multiple interviews where he's calling Davis out or claiming that he's not one of the top two lightweight boxers in the world right now.
Crawford did list Davis among his top five pound-for-pound best fighters in anther recent interview. However, this didn't stop Floyd Mayweather from condemning this beef between these two, which he conveyed during a March 21 interview with Fight Hype TV.
"I think in boxing today, we need to start sticking together more. Push each other to be better instead of arguing on social media. That's just my opinion. And support each other in a positive way," he advised when asked about what's going on with Davis and Crawford.
He then added, "I found myself in the past, you know, with the young Floyd Mayweather, exchanging opinions on the internet with different people. But now I'm in a better place in my life."
Perhaps Davis and Crawford will hear these words and it will convince them to squash this beef.
