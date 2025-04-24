Canelo Alvarez Partners With Designer Clothing Brand Ahead Of William Scull Fight
Canelo Alvarez is arguably the face of boxing, and whatever the Mexican touches turns to gold. He's a perfectionist who is dedicated to his craft more than anything else.
Athletes of Alvarez's caliber are sought after by world class brands and lifestyle companies across the globe. And ahead of his next fight, where he'll take on William Scull to become the undisputed super middleweight champion on May 3rd, he's now partnered with luxury clothing brand Amiri.
Amiri's founder Mike Amiri and Canelo Alvarez first met in California and the pugilist has long been an admirer of the company. Amiri released an extensive social media statement about the new collaboration, writing:
AMIRI is proud to announce Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez (@canelo) as its latest Global Brand Ambassador.
A global boxing icon, Álvarez is the first boxer in history to be named undisputed super middleweight champion of the world, an achievement that has led to the industry affording him the title ‘The Face of Boxing’.
Born from a natural connection, Álvarez — a longtime supporter of the brand — and Mike Amiri first met in California, discovering a mutual dedication to their respective crafts, a shared passion for the constant pursuit of excellence, and an innate link to inspiring their communities around the world.
Globally celebrated for his sporting prowess, this ambassadorship highlights Canelo Álvarez as a fashion icon, exploring the cross-cultural roots that continually inspire AMIRI.
