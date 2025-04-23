Lamont Roach Sr Sets The Record Straight On Gervonta Davis And Shakur Stevenson
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach has been one of the biggest boxing events of 2025. From world class competition to headline grabbing controversy, the clash had everything.
Davis took a knee in the ninth round of the contest, but his deliberate move wasn't counted as a knockdown, sending fans and experts into frenzy. The fight ended in a majority draw and Gervonta Davis retained his WBA lightweight title courtesy of the decision.
A rematch between Roach and Davis, though, is expected to take place in the near future. Lamont Roach Sr. has once again spoken on the subject, telling YSM Sports Media:
It's big for both of them. So a rematch should happen. I know Gervonta want it, we damn sure want it. So wait and see, hopefully something comes out soon.
When asked what version of Gervonta Davis he expects in the rematch, Lamont Roach Sr. said:
I think we saw a great Gervonta that night (of the first fight). People can make excuses all they want, there ain't much of an excuse. Gervonta did some great things in the ring but he was just in there with another great fighter. No out of focus none of that things, Gervonta is always looking out of the ring, looking at the screen, now all of a sudden he does a little something, 'Oh! he ain't focused.'
When asked whether Lamont Roach will fight Shakur Stevenson instead if the Gervonta Davis rematch doesn't happen, Roach Sr said:
I mean that'll be a great fight as well, it's a championship fight. That's the type of fight we want. Once we get to that level and fight great fighters like Gervonta, we want to stay at that level. Lamont wants the best fights out there. Like you said, he wants to make his legacy so we want legacy fights. So if that fight was to take place, we'll be more than happy to share the ring with Shakur Stevenson.
Lamont Roach holds the WBA super featherweight title but has been linked with big fights at the 135 lbs. Lamont Roach Sr suggested that there's unfinished business at the 130 lbs despite the Gervonta Davis rematch being the main focus at the moment.
