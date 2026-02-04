Floyd Mayweather Jr Sues Showtime for Hundreds of Millions

Floyd Mayweather Jr claims that Showtime owes him a lot of money. A lot of money.

TMZ Sports reported that Mayweather has filed a $340 lawsuit against Showtime and former president Stephen Espinoza, for misappropriating funds.

According to the complaint, Mayweather alleges that Al Haymon, his former advisor, orchestrated a “complex financial fraud scheme” to defraud him of funds he was owed. He also alleged that

Espinoza, former CEO of the now-defunct Showtime Sports, still owes him close to $20 million from his welterweight championship fight against Andre Berto in 2015.

The suit goes on to say that when members from Mayweather’s team wanted to see documents from his 2015 bout against Manny Pacquiao and his bout against MMA star Conor McGregor, they were turned away.

Allegedly, Mayweather’s reps were told by Haymon and Showtime that the documents were “lost in a flood” or “stored off-site and not readily accessible.”

Per Deadline, Paramount, Showtime’s parent company, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. “These baseless claims lack legal or factual merit. We strongly reject them and will respond accordingly through the court process."

50 Cent takes jabs at Mayweather's

50 Cent, one of Mayweather’s staunch enemies, jumped at the chance to take shots at the former champion. Taking to Instagram, 50 attempted to pour salt on Mayweather wound.

“Oh no don’t cry now champ, they beat you out of $320 million you dumb a--,” 50 Cent wrote. “I told you let me read the contracts. Now lace up, you gotta look good fighting Mike. Then maybe we can get Bud to beat your ass for some big money.”

Is Mayweather having money troubles?

Although he’s made close to a billion in earnings in his remarkable career and routinely brags about how much money he makes, Mayweather has been facing a series of financial and legal issues. A Nigerian media company recently alleged that he owes them $3 million. Two of his properties are at reportedly at risk of foreclosure, and his "Girl Collection" strip club is behind on taxes.

To settle some of his debts, the courts allowed his attorneys to pursue his car collection, including a Bugatti Veyron. He reportedly also “secured a $54 million loan with 9% interest, using his assets as collateral.

Despite all of his issues outside of the ring, Mayweather is a legend inside the ring. His record 50-0, with 27 victories achieved through knockout, is one of the sport’s greatest records

For his next fight, Mayweather is set to take on Mike Tyson in a highly anticipated bout in March 2026. in Africa.

