Canelo Alvarez Reveals Why Terence Crawford Fight Was Pushed Back A Day
After Canelo Alvarez's win against William Scull, Turki Alalshikh announced that his fight against Terence Crawford will take place on September 12. However, earlier this month Alalshikh apparently changed his mind, pushing the date of the fight back a day to September 13th.
Speculation mounted as to why Alalshikh might have taken the decision, with some believing that maybe he wanted to move the fight from the United States to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
However, Canelo himself has now confirmed that he urged Alalshikh to change the date. With Mexican Independence Day set for September 16, Alvarez wanted to fight on Saturday instead of a Friday.
It's going to be in Las Vegas on September 13. I told I don't want to fight on Friday. So it will be September 13, which for us Mexicans is Saturday because we have a big day ahead.
An official location for the fight is yet to be announced. Allegiant Stadium is Las Vegas was initially announced as the stadium. However, there are additional locations in discussion at the moment. Canelo has previously hinted that the fight's location will remain in Las Vegas and his most recent words back that claim.
Alvarez's last fight was on May 3 against William Scull. He earned a unanimous decision win in a lasckluster fight to become the undisputed super middleweight champion for the second time.
Crawford, meanwhile, hasn't fought since August 2024. He defeated Israil Madrimov via unanimous decision to win the WBO interim super welterweight champion.
