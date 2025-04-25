Canelo Alvarez Says 'Sorry' To Rival Fanbase After Learning New Nickname
Reigning WBC, WBA, WBO, and Ring super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has fought just about every top boxer in and around his weight during his incredible career.
This includes household names like Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin (three times), Floyd Mayweather Jr., Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Dmitry Bivol, and many others.
And the fact that Canelo has amassed a 62-2-2 record with 39 KOs proves that he's deserving of being considered an all-time great, regardless of how the final few years of his career go.
While Canelo has dominated against fighters from all regions of the world, nobody can deny how great he has been against British fighters. He has a perfect 8-0 record against boxers from Britain, including wins against icons like Amir Khan, Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, and John Ryder.
As a result of his sterling track record against Britain's best boxers, Alvarez has earned the nickname of "Brit Basher," which The Sun conveyed in an April 23 article.
"I'm sorry to say that, but I'm gonna continue to [fight British boxers] if somebody pays me!" Canelo said with a laugh after being informed about this nickname during an interview with The Sun.
However, while the "Brit Basher" has dispatched the country's top talents with relative ease, he still had a ton of respect for Britain, and even detailed his desire to fight there at some point by saying, "It's something I'm always dreaming in my life. I don't know who or what fighter I'm gonna face, but I'm always dreaming in my career of fighting in UK."
Perhaps if Chris Eubank Jr. produces a big win against Conor Benn on Saturday's all-British generational grudge match, that will line him up for a fight against Canelo in the future.
