Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul Reportedly 'Being Finalized'
One of the biggest fights that can be made in boxing is reportedly being finalized yet again.
This time, though, it's for a different opponent for Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.
ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported on X that a deal is being finalized for Canelo Alvarez to fight Jake Paul on May 3 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. He added that the bout is set to take place at the cruiserweight limit of 200 pounds and will be streamed on Netflix.
Paul's last bout came against Hall of Famer and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. Netflix reported that the fight drew 108 million viewers.
This isn't the first Canelo fight that was reportedly being finalized this week. The Ring and Coppinger reported earlier this week that a deal was being finalized for Canelo Alvarez to fight Terence Crawford in September at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. However, on Wednesday night The Ring reported that the deal for Alvarez vs Crawford had fallen through.
Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn reported that he had heard a deal between Alvarez and Paul has already agreed, though, Fight Freaks Unite's Dan Rafael reported that Hearn isn't "Hearing anything accurate."
So while Coppinger is reporting the bout is being finalized, it's likely worth waiting until Alvarez or Paul announces the fight as official considering all the conflicting information.
MORE: Eddie Hearn Claims Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul Fight A Done Deal, Predicts Massive Purse Sum
As for the actual fight, it's likely to draw ire from most boxing fans. Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) has made his name fighting novices and other fighters most people haven't heard of outside of beating a 58-year-old Tyson by unanimous decision in an eight-round two-minute bout.
Canelo (62-2-2 39 KOs) is the unified super middleweight champion of the world and has been on pound-for-pound lists for the better half of the last 10 years. For him to be fighting someone like Paul rightfully isn't going to be received well, especially while he still has three titles in one division.
While Canelo could certainly circle back to fighting Crawford, this bout against Paul is tough to get behind.
