Eddie Hearn Claims Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul Fight A Done Deal, Predicts Massive Purse Sum
Despite not having fought in the ring since September 2024, Canelo Alvarez has been the talk of the boxing world over the better part of the past week.
This started when news broke on February 3 that Canelo was all set to face pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford in September 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Soon after that, rumors surfaced that Canelo also had a deal in the works to fight Jake Paul in May 2025. Despite Canelo seemingly having a massive experience (and presumably skill) advantage over Paul, this raised eyebrows among many boxing fans because a fighter scheduling two fights at once never seems to go according to plan.
But that ended up not mattering, because Ring Magazine announced on February 5 that the Canelo vs. Crawford fight was now off.
In the wake of the fight getting canceled, some assumed that the reason for this was because Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul was already in place.
And more smoke has been added to this metaphorical fire after Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn was quoted by Ring Magazine on February 6 saying, "As I'm hearing, Canelo vs. Paul is done." As in a done deal.
That's not all Hearn had to say about this fight, however.
When speaking with iFL TV on February 5, Hearn discussed the potential purse of this mega-fight by saying, "If it's on Amazon Prime it would be pay-per-view and with DAZN, I dunno how it's going to work. But the fight does, on pay-per-view, at $90 the fight does potentially two million buys. Which is $180million of revenue, just TV revenue.
"Not closed circuit, not the gate, the gate's another $30 million. You're looking at over $200 million in revenue for that fight," Hearn continued.
"And with the gate of $30 million, obviously you have to give a percentage to the broadcaster but with sponsorship and international TV, global pay-per-view, I think that fight generates $200 million if it does two million buys."
Hearn asserting that a Canelo vs. Paul fight could earn over $200 million is staggering. But given the star power each boxer would bring, this sum doesn't seem out of the question.
The Latest Boxing News
- Claressa Shields Blasts 'Delusional' Takes About Jake Paul Beating Her In Boxing
- Cancellation Of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight Sparks Jake Paul Theories
- Insider Doesn't Deny Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul Boxing Match Rumors