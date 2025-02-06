Boxing

Resurfaced Clip of Floyd Mayweather’s Prediction of a Jake Paul vs Canelo Alvarez Fight Should Scare Paul

Floyd Mayweather once predicted Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul.

In an interesting turn of events, Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul is reportedly in the works for May, per multiple reliable sources.

Paul, 11-1-0, last fought 58-year-old Mike Tyson. Despite his seemingly respectable record, Paul's level of competition remains under scrutiny and his sole loss came against Tommy Fury, arguably the only legitimate boxer he has faced.

Canelo Alvarez, meanwhile, is the best of the best and one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of gloves. Canelo's former opponent, Floyd Mayweather, once predicted how the Mexican would handle Paul.

'Money' Mayweather didn't mince his words one bit.

Speaking to TMZ back in September 2022, Mayweather said:

Once he (Jake Paul) fights a real fighter that can really fight, it’s not going to be that good. He’d get f****** up by Canelo. There is no way. He’d get demolished.

Floyd Mayweather

Canelo Alvarez looks set to take on Terence Crawford in a generational showdown in September. However, he is expected to compete in May as well and Jake Paul has emerged as his surprise opponent.

In the recent past, Canelo has fought nothing but top-tier competition. Hence, being linked with fighting someone like Paul is surprising.

To Paul's credit, his antics have managed to garner a massive audience. While the purists and naysayers remain skeptical, Paul has proven that he has the ability to move the needle. A fight between him and Canelo should guarantee fat paychecks for both men, meaning yet another commercial success.

