Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins Fight Prediction And Betting Odds
Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins is set to take place at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, United States on February 2. Shields came in at 173.6 lbs, under the heavyweight limit.
Perkins, meanwhile, hit the scale at 177.2 lbs. 'GWOAT' Shields is 15-0-0 with three knockout wins in her career while Perkins is 5-0-0 with two KO wins under her belt. The IBF, WBC, WBO, and WBF heavyweight titles will be on the line for this clash.
With the blockbuster fight on the cards, let's check out the odds for the Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins contest courtesy of Draftkings.
Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins Moneyline odds
Moneyline: Claressa Shields -2500, Danielle Perkins +1100
Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins knockout odds
KO: Claressa Shields +215, Danielle Perkins +2800
Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins decision odds
Decision: Claressa Shields -250, Danielle Perkins +1800
Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins total rounds
Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -425/Under+275)
Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins prediction
Claressa Shields is certainly the more decorated athlete heading into the contest and she is the favorite for a reason. However, Shields is making a jump to heavyweight.
That said, Danielle Perkins is naturally a heavyweight and could have the strength and weight advantage over Shields, making her chances interesting.
However, Shields is too experienced and crafty and should be able to manage a decision win against Perkins. A finish looks unlikely to take place.
