Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins Fight Prediction And Betting Odds

Pedictions and betting odds for Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins.

Apratim Banerjee

Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins is set to take place at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, United States on February 2. Shields came in at 173.6 lbs, under the heavyweight limit.

Perkins, meanwhile, hit the scale at 177.2 lbs. 'GWOAT' Shields is 15-0-0 with three knockout wins in her career while Perkins is 5-0-0 with two KO wins under her belt. The IBF, WBC, WBO, and WBF heavyweight titles will be on the line for this clash.

With the blockbuster fight on the cards, let's check out the odds for the Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins contest courtesy of Draftkings.

Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins Moneyline odds

Moneyline: Claressa Shields -2500, Danielle Perkins +1100

Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins knockout odds

KO: Claressa Shields +215, Danielle Perkins +2800

Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins decision odds

Decision: Claressa Shields -250, Danielle Perkins +1800

Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins total rounds

Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -425/Under+275)

Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins prediction

Claressa Shields is certainly the more decorated athlete heading into the contest and she is the favorite for a reason. However, Shields is making a jump to heavyweight.

That said, Danielle Perkins is naturally a heavyweight and could have the strength and weight advantage over Shields, making her chances interesting.

However, Shields is too experienced and crafty and should be able to manage a decision win against Perkins. A finish looks unlikely to take place.

Apratim Banerjee
