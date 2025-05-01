Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr Reveals He Needed Surgery After Fight With Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr says he needed surgery, was rushed to the hospital following his grueling bout with bitter rival.

Johan Alyas Blanco

Chris Eubank Jr. lands a jab against Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Jr. lands a jab against Conor Benn / Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn left it all in the ring last weekend, and it looks like it took a major toll on the victor.

Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) was rushed to the hospital right after his unanimous decision win against Benn (23-1, 14 KOs) on April 26th.

The fight was an all-out war, with both boxers taking each other's best shots. The onslaught dished out through 12 rounds resulted in both of the bitter rivals needing to spend two days in the hospital.

The 35-year-old says he needed surgery after being head butted by Benn. There was speculation from Benn and Eddie Hearn, his promoter, that Eubank Jr. suffered a broken jaw in the fight. However Ben Shalolm, Eubank Jr.'s promoter, says those claims are false. The 35-year-old told Sky Sports that he had to have a procedure due to a damaged eye.

“I got head-butted above my eye around the middle of the fight. It opened up and I had to go and have surgery on that to sew it up. Conor Benn and [promoter] Eddie Hearn ran away with the story of a broken jaw. There’s no broken jaw here. We are strong. Our bones are dense."

Eubank Jr. told Sky Sports

With Eubank Jr. and Benn putting on a Fight of the Year candidate, Turki Alalshikh, who helped put the fight together, is on board with the two fighting again and plans to do it again at Tottenham Stadium in September.

Eubank Jr. hasn't committed to his next career move as of yet.

The Latest Boxing News

Ryan Garcia Calls Out Jake Paul For Fight: "There's Only So Many 40-Year-Old Dudes Out There"

How to Watch Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More

How To Watch Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

How To Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Published
Johan Alyas Blanco
JOHAN ALYAS BLANCO

Johan Alyas Blanco is a writer for KO On SI. He’s also written for Fightlete and has covered various events in combat sports. He’s also worked as a News Producer in Orlando and Tallahassee, and was a part of UCF's sports show, Hitting The Field. He attended UCF and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2022.