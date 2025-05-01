Chris Eubank Jr Reveals He Needed Surgery After Fight With Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn left it all in the ring last weekend, and it looks like it took a major toll on the victor.
Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) was rushed to the hospital right after his unanimous decision win against Benn (23-1, 14 KOs) on April 26th.
The fight was an all-out war, with both boxers taking each other's best shots. The onslaught dished out through 12 rounds resulted in both of the bitter rivals needing to spend two days in the hospital.
The 35-year-old says he needed surgery after being head butted by Benn. There was speculation from Benn and Eddie Hearn, his promoter, that Eubank Jr. suffered a broken jaw in the fight. However Ben Shalolm, Eubank Jr.'s promoter, says those claims are false. The 35-year-old told Sky Sports that he had to have a procedure due to a damaged eye.
“I got head-butted above my eye around the middle of the fight. It opened up and I had to go and have surgery on that to sew it up. Conor Benn and [promoter] Eddie Hearn ran away with the story of a broken jaw. There’s no broken jaw here. We are strong. Our bones are dense."- Eubank Jr. told Sky Sports
With Eubank Jr. and Benn putting on a Fight of the Year candidate, Turki Alalshikh, who helped put the fight together, is on board with the two fighting again and plans to do it again at Tottenham Stadium in September.
Eubank Jr. hasn't committed to his next career move as of yet.
