Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Undercard Results: Jaime Munguia Avenges Loss To Bruno Surace

Badou Jack defeats Noel Mikaelian via majority decision and takes the WBC World Cruiserweight Title 🏆🇸🇪



🎟 Buy #CaneloScull on https://t.co/FoiaUucafv NOW



Live Now | #RiyadhSeason | Powered by @FATALFURY_PR City of Wolves @SNKPofficial | @ringmagazine pic.twitter.com/lH0YCWfF81