Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Undercard Results: Jaime Munguia Avenges Loss To Bruno Surace
A trio of competitive bouts went the distance on the undercard of Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. William Scull on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
Jaime Munguia got back into the win column, defeating Bruno Surace by unanimous decision in the rematch. In the co-main event, Badou Jack retained his WBC cruiserweight title with a close majority decision over Norair Mikaeljan and in the third big undercard fight, Martin Bakole and Efe Ajagba fought to a majority draw.
Jack and Mikaeljan went down to the wire with both fighters having a compelling case that they won the fight. Jack won 115-113 on judges Pablo Gonzalez and Jose Manzur, while Nobuto Ikehara scored it 114-114.
Jack was the more efficient of the two, landing 122 of his 369 punches. Mikaeljan landed 153 of 670 punches and landed more power punches to the head, landing 73 compared to just 44 for Jack. Jack did more damage to the body, landing 45 punches compared to 33 for Mikaeljan.
Jack, who was in his first fight since 2023, has now won seven straight fights.
Munguia avenged his sixth-round knockout loss to Surace in December, coming back to defeat him by a clear unanimous decision to give him the first loss of his career.
Munguia fought much more cautiously and was better defensively, holding Surace (26-1-2, 5 KOs) to 64 of 292 punches landed, per CompuBox. Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs) landed 105 of 367 punches, including 77 power shots. He also outlanded Surace 77 to 35.
Munguia won 117-111 on judges Ron McNair and Howard Foster's scorecards and 116-112 on Kieran McCann's scorecard.
Ajagba and Bakole fought to a disputed draw, with many believing Ajagba did enough to win by decision. Bob Williams and Pablo Gonzalez scored the fight 95-95. Kieran McCann had it 96-94 in Ajagba's favor. Ajagba landed 190 of 451 punches compared to 145 of 460 for Bakole.
Ajagba (20-1-1, 14 KOs) outboxed Bakole (21-2-1, 16 KOs) for much of the fight, though he had to survive some rocky moments throughout.
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull undercard results
- Badou Jack def. Norair Mikaeljan (Majority decision)
- Jaime Munguia def. Bruno Surace (Unanimous decision)
- Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba (draw)
- Brayan Leon def. Aaron Rocha Guerrero (Unanimous decision)
- Richard Riakporhe def. Kevin Espindola (TKO)
- Marco Verde def. Michel Polina (TKO)
