Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull: Undercard, Start Time, How To Watch & More

Boxing On SI Staff

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Canelo Alvarez will face off against William Scull this weekend at the anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A win for Canelo is crucial in order to setup the potential super fight with Terence Crawford later in the year.

Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) holds the WBC, WBO, and WBA belts and is looking to add Scull's (23-0, 9 KOs) IBF title to become a two-time undisputed super-middleweight champion.

Ahead of the fight, here's more information on the two main event fighters, the undercard, how you can watch it and more.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull start time

Start Time: The start time for Alvarez vs Scull has not yet been announced.

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull date

Date: Saturday, May 3rd, 2025

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull

Watch: DAZN PPV (Global)

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull location

Location: anb Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

How much does Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull cost?

United States: $59.99

United Kingdom: £21.99

Rest of World: $24.99

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull undercard

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull (for the undisputed super-middleweight titles)

Bruno Surace vs Jaime Munguia (super-middleweight)

Martin Bakole vs Efe Ajagba (heavyweight)

Badou Jack (champion) vs Ryan Rozicki (for the WBC cruiserweight title)

Marco Verde vs Michel Polina (middleweight)

Brayan Leon vs Aaron Guerrero (middleweight)

Canelo Alvarez and William Scull's last 5 fights

Canelo Alvarez

William Scull

Edgar Berlanga (Win - Sept 2024)

Vladimir Shishkin (Win - Oct 2024)

Jaime Munguia (Win - May 2024)

Sean Hemphill (Win - May 2024)

Jermell Charlo (Win - Sept 2023)

Christian Fabian Rios (Win - Oct 2023)

John Ryder (Win - May 2023)

Abel Nicolas Adriel (Win - Nov 2022)

Gennady Golovkin (Win - Sept 2022)

Evgeny Shvedenko (Win - July 2022)

Top Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Stories

Canelo Alvarez Sends Blunt Message On Claims He Has 'Slowed Down' In Ring

Canelo Alvarez Receives Strong Warning From William Scull Ahead Of May 3 Fight

Canelo Alvarez Partners With Designer Clothing Brand Ahead Of William Scull Fight

Canelo Alvarez Fight Team Member Reportedly Reveals Unfortunate Camp Rumor

Published
Boxing On SI Staff
BOXING ON SI STAFF

Our team is committed to bringing boxing fans the latest news across the world of boxing. Covering every promotion and fighter, the team delivers breaking stories, news, analysis and more.