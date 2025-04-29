Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull: Undercard, Start Time, How To Watch & More
Canelo Alvarez will face off against William Scull this weekend at the anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A win for Canelo is crucial in order to setup the potential super fight with Terence Crawford later in the year.
Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) holds the WBC, WBO, and WBA belts and is looking to add Scull's (23-0, 9 KOs) IBF title to become a two-time undisputed super-middleweight champion.
Ahead of the fight, here's more information on the two main event fighters, the undercard, how you can watch it and more.
How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull start time
Start Time: The start time for Alvarez vs Scull has not yet been announced.
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull date
Date: Saturday, May 3rd, 2025
How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull
Watch: DAZN PPV (Global)
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull location
Location: anb Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
How much does Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull cost?
United States: $59.99
United Kingdom: £21.99
Rest of World: $24.99
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull undercard
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull (for the undisputed super-middleweight titles)
Bruno Surace vs Jaime Munguia (super-middleweight)
Martin Bakole vs Efe Ajagba (heavyweight)
Badou Jack (champion) vs Ryan Rozicki (for the WBC cruiserweight title)
Marco Verde vs Michel Polina (middleweight)
Brayan Leon vs Aaron Guerrero (middleweight)
Canelo Alvarez and William Scull's last 5 fights
Canelo Alvarez
William Scull
Edgar Berlanga (Win - Sept 2024)
Vladimir Shishkin (Win - Oct 2024)
Jaime Munguia (Win - May 2024)
Sean Hemphill (Win - May 2024)
Jermell Charlo (Win - Sept 2023)
Christian Fabian Rios (Win - Oct 2023)
John Ryder (Win - May 2023)
Abel Nicolas Adriel (Win - Nov 2022)
Gennady Golovkin (Win - Sept 2022)
Evgeny Shvedenko (Win - July 2022)
Top Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Stories
Canelo Alvarez Sends Blunt Message On Claims He Has 'Slowed Down' In Ring
Canelo Alvarez Receives Strong Warning From William Scull Ahead Of May 3 Fight
Canelo Alvarez Partners With Designer Clothing Brand Ahead Of William Scull Fight
Canelo Alvarez Fight Team Member Reportedly Reveals Unfortunate Camp Rumor