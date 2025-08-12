Canelo Alvarez Welcomes New Family Member Ahead of Terence Crawford Fight
Canelo Alvarez is always in the news, especially now due to his blockbuster super fight against Terence Crawford on September 13 where The Mexican will put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line.
Canelo is one of the biggest names in boxing and has won over legions of fans due to his exceptional skills inside the ring. Currently, he is immersed in preparation for his fight against Crawford.
Ahead of the contest, Canelo dropped a massive piece of personal news on social media. He has become a father for the fifth time, welcoming his second child with current wife Fernanda Gomez.
Canelo Alvarez pens heartfelt social media message
The now father of five has welcomed the birth of his daughter, Eva Victoria, writing on Instagram:
You are too brave and super strong my love @fernandagmtz🥹😍 Welcome EVA VICTORIA❤️
Canelo's first child, Emily Cinnamon, was born during his relationship with Karen Beltran. He had a daughter, Mia Ener, from his relationship with model Valeria Quiroz. His only son, Saul Adiel, is from his relationship with Nelda Sepuldeva, a businesswoman.
Canelo has two children, daughters Maria and Eva, with his current wife.
Alvarez, now 35, is known for being a family man and is considered a role model for his commitment to family life. Canelo was recently spotted sharing an emotional moment with his son, Saul Adiel.
In the video, Alvarez can be seen giving career and life advice to his son, saying, "If you want to be a boxer, a wrestler, a golfer, an F1 driver, footballer, whatever you want to be, as long as it makes you happy, I will always support you. I'll be always be there for you whatever you want to be."
"All I want for you is to be happy with whatever you do. If it makes you happy, go for it. It's not about what I want you to be, because it's your life. I'll be here to support you."
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford start time and undercard announced
Netflix has announced that the Canelo vs Crawford main event will take place on September 13 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
Turki Alalshikh also revealed three undercard fights for the card on August 11, which include Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr, Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez, and Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas.
