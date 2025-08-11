Japan Boxing Commission Responds To Recent Double Tragedy
Unless it involves Naoya Inoue, Japanese boxing rarely makes international headlines. Saturday was one of those rare exceptions when the Japanese Boxing Commission confirmed the near-simultaneous deaths of Hiromasa Urakawa and Shigetoshi Kotari.
Urakawa and Kotari, both 28, competed on the same event on Friday, Aug. 2. Urakawa suffered an eighth-round TKO loss to Yoji Saito, while Kotari fought Yamato Hata to a split draw. Both were admitted to a nearby hospital, where Kotari died late Friday night and Urakawa died the next day.
One week after Urakawa's death, the Japanese Boxing Commission is aware that changes have to be made. The promotion has already begun investigating the causes of the deaths, Chairman Minori Hagiwara said in an official statement.
"We will begin work on anything we can immediately, including investigating and clarifying the cause and taking measures going forward," Hagiwara said, via Boxing Scene.
"We would like to move forward as quickly as possible... We have received requests not only from our colleagues, but from both inside and outside the country, saying that if there is anything we can do, we will do it. We would like to work together with everyone to prevent a recurrence."
The investigation remains ongoing, but Hagiwara said he believes weight cutting was a factor. The Japan Boxing Commission and Japan Professional Boxing Association are scheduled to have an emergency meeting shortly.
While both fighters eventually passed, Kotari's situation appeared much worse on fight night. While he did not suffer a knockout loss like Urakawa did, Kotari reportedly passed out shortly after his fight ended. He was quickly rushed to the hospital but never regained consciousness.
Urakawa and Kotari both died due to craniotomy, a high-risk surgical procedure that involves temporarily removing parts of the skull to access the brain. According to ESPN, both fighters were also diagnosed with a subdural hematoma, a condition that occurs when blood pools in the skull and brain.
WBO issues statements on Hiromasa Urakawa, Shigetoshi Kotari deaths
As the news of the dual passings shocked the boxing world, the World Boxing Organization reacted with heartfelt messages to both fighters' families. Their first post regarding Kotari's death came within hours of his reported passing.
"Rest in peace Shigetoshi Kotari," the post read. "The boxing world mourns the tragic passing of Japanese fighter Shigetoshi Kotari, who succumbed to injuries sustained during his August 2nd title fight. A warrior in the ring. A fighter in spirit. Gone too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, team, and the entire Japanese boxing community."
The following day, the WBO crafted a similar post honoring Urakawa.
"The WBO mourns the passing of Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during his fight against Yoji Saito on August 2 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo," the post read.
"The heartbreaking news comes just days after the passing of Shigetoshi Kotari, who died from injuries suffered in his fight on the same card. We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time."
