Charly Suarez Appeals Decision vs Emanuel Navarrete, Date Set For Hearing
Charly Suarez has officially appealed his technical decision loss to Emanuel Navarrete on Monday, per BoxingScene.
Suarez's hearing will be held on June 2 by the California State Athletic Commission. If overturned, the decision would go from a win by Navarrete to either a no-contest or win for Suarez.
Navarrete (40-2-1, 32 KOs) won on all three scorecards 77-76 twice and 78-75 on Saturday at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., to retain his WBO junior lightweight title. Navarrete became the first man to defeat Suarez (18-1, 10 KOs), a former Olympian from the Philippines. The defense was Navarrete's fourth of the WBO junior lightweight title.
The all-action contest took a turn early in the 6th round when Suarez landed a huge left hook, which drew an immediate reaction as Navarrete pawed at the nasty cut he got over his left eye. With Suarez's head also coming in contact with Navarrete's, referee Edward Collantes ruled Navarrete's cut was from an accidental headbutt.
MORE: Emanuel Navarrete Retains Title In Controversial Fashion vs Charly Suarez
Ringside doctor Robert Ruelaz checked Navarrete's cut after he first suffered it, at the beginning of the 7th round and for a final time to start the 8th round before he stopped the fight. The CSAC, led by former referee Jack Reiss, used the replays available to them to review how Navarrete suffered the cut and didn't have enough to overturn the call — forcing them to stick with Collantes' original call.
Later, after the decision was announced, a slow-mo replay showed that Navarrete's cut was indeed from the huge left hand that Suarez landed. As a result, Top Rank Vice President of Operations Carl Moretti has already said Suarez will get a rematch. Had the cut been ruled to be from a punch, Suarez would have won the title.
WBO President Gustavo Olivieri said it will wait for the CSAC's ruling before making a decision. Regardless, it appears likely a rematch between Navarrete and Suarez will be next.
The Latest Boxing News
ESPN Calls Out Canelo Alvarez With Pound-For-Pound Rankings Release
Terence Crawford Compares Canelo Alvarez Fight To Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury
Jake Paul Signs Two Former Undisputed Champions To Most Valuable Promotions
Fernando Martinez Survives Knockdown, Beats Kazuto Ioka In Rematch