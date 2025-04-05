Chris Eubank Jr Calls Out ‘Steep' Fine Conor Benn Egg Slap
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn are set to face off on April 26 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom. The pair were first scheduled to fight in October 2022, but the fight had to be cancelled as Benn tested positive for clomifene.
The fight finally looks set to go through two and a half years later and the build-up for the heated grudge match has been theatric. Things took a turn for the worse when Eubank Jr slapped Benn with an egg during a face-off back in February.
Eubank Jr was fined $128K for the slap, and he's now spoken out about the steep fine.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Eubank Jr said:
We are dealing with the situation. £100,000 for throwing an egg seems a little bit strong. Especially looking at what others have been fined for what would seem to be much more serious incidents over the years. I don't think anyone's got anywhere close to a £100,000 fine. Tables being thrown, people getting punched in the face, slapped in the face. 100k for an egg, it's steep. We will deal with the situation.
Eubank Jr further claimed that Benn was in the wrong for testing positive for a banned substance and blaming it on eggs. He also bashed Benn's camp for trying to cover up the situation.
Eubank Jr and Benn are looking to settle a family feud. Their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn fought back in the 90s. Eubank Sr won the first fight, capturing Benn's WBO middleweight title while the second one ended in a split draw.
The Latest Boxing News
Mike Tyson Names His Favorite WWE Wrestlers of All Time
Fabio Wardley Set To Face Jarrell Miller On June 7
Jaron Ennis Ready To 'Claim The Crown' vs. Eimantas Stanionis
Hall of Famer Explains Why Jake Paul Should Motivate Gervonta Davis In Lamont Roach Rematch