Fabio Wardley Set To Face Jarrell Miller On June 7
One of the heavyweight division's rising contenders will face their most significant opponent to date in their next bout.
The Ring's Mike Coppinger reported that Fabio Wardley is set for a homecoming bout against Jarrell Miller on June 7 at Portman Stadium in Ipswich, England. Wardley is ranked No. 1 by the WBA, No. 3 by the WBC and WBO and No. 8 by the IBF. Miller is ranked No. 4 by the WBA.
Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs) is coming off a devastating first-round knockout against Frazer Clarke in their rematch on Oct. 12. In their first bout, Wardley and Clarke delivered one of the best fights in boxing last year, which ended in a split draw on March 31, 2024.
Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) is coming off of a strong showing against Andy Ruiz, though, the fight ended in a disputed draw. The lone loss of Miller's career was a 10th-round stoppage to IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois. For Miller, 36, his last win was a sixth-round stoppage of Lucas Browne on March 18, 2023.
With Wardley being ranked in the top 10 by all four sanctioning bodies, he isn't far from a potential title eliminator or even a title shot. For either fighter, a win could allow them to set their sights on some of the more prominent names or interim champions at heavyweight.
