Chris Eubank Jr, Conor Benn Earning Huge Paydays For Highly Anticipated Grudge Match
Arguably boxing's biggest feud will be settled today at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and it may be the most lucrative for the fighters involved.
Boxing journalist Gareth A. Davis is reporting that Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will earn massive paydays for their highly anticipated bout. The pair of born rivals will face-off in front of over 60,000 people in London.
The total purse for both boxers is expected to be about £18 million, which is equivalent to nearly $24 million. Eubank Jr. (34-3,25 KOs) is set to make £10million, or over $13 million. While Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) is expected to pocket £8 million, or over $10.5 million.
The undefeated Benn is stepping up to 160 lbs for the first time in his career, while Eubank Jr. missed weight on Friday and is being fined $500k as a result. And because of the rehydration clause, Eubank Jr. can't weigh more than 170.05 pounds the night of the fight.
The high profiled event has the backing of Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh under the Ring Magazine banner.
Eubank Jr. vs. Benn will take place Saturday in London, England at Tottemham Hotspur Stadium. The card will start at 12 p.m. ET. and can be streamed on DAZN PPV.
