Chris Eubank Jr Misses Weight vs Conor Benn, Will Pay Massive Fine
The drama continues to pick up between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn.
Eubank Jr. missed weight on his two attempts, weighing 160.2 and 160.05 pounds, respectively. As a result of missing weight by 0.05 pounds, he will be fined a hefty $500.000 to Benn. Benn poked fun at Eubank Jr. for missing weight and becoming $500,000 richer because of it.
"Show me the mother-f****** money," Benn said.
Benn, who is moving up to middleweight after spending most of his career fighting at the welterweight limit of 147 pounds, easily made weight, stepping on the scale at 156.4 pounds. The two fighters will face off one more time at the ceremonial weigh-in later on Friday ahead of their grudge match on Saturday at Tottenham Stadium.
MORE: Heavyweight Champion Predicts 'Brutal' Knockout Loss For Canelo Alvarez
Now, the attention turns to the second-day weigh-in, which will be on Saturday morning. Neither fighter can rehydrate more than 10 pounds from what they stepped on the scale at for the morning weigh-in. Because of the rehydration clause, Eubank Jr. can't weigh more than 170.05 pounds, which figures to be a difficult task after missing weight.
Here are the weigh-in results for the rest of the card.
Light heavyweight: Anthony Yarde (174.2) vs Lyndon Arthur (174.6)
Middleweight: Liam Smith (160) vs Aaron McKenna (159.7)
Cruiserweight: Chris Billam-Smith (199) vs Brandon Glanton (199.5)
Cruiserweight: Viddal Riley (199.2) vs Cheavon Clarke (198.7)
