Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn Undercard Announced
The massive Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn 2 fight card is now official.
Seven months after their first meeting, the two middleweights are scheduled to meet back in the center of the ring. Just two months ahead of the high-profile rematch, Ring Magazine confirmed the five fights that will precede it on the undercard.
The co-main event features British star Jack Catterall, who returns to the ring four months after beating Eubank's cousin, Harlem Eubank. Catterall will face his countryman, Ekow Essuman, on Nov. 15.
Undefeated prospect Adam Azim will also compete on the card. Azim, 23, will face recent interim title challenger Zaur Abdullaev.
One other undefeated prospect, heavyweight Tommy Welch, will also compete at the event. Welch gets the biggest test of his career earlier in the fight card aganist 35-year-old Richard Riakporhe.
The entire card is as follows:
- Chris Eubank Jr. (35-3) vs. Conor Benn (23-1) 2, middleweight
- Jack Catterall (31-2) vs. Ekow Essuman (22-1), welterweight
- Adam Azim (13-0) vs. Zaur Abdullaev (20-2), super lightweight
- Richard Riakporhe (18-1) vs. Tommy Welch (16-0), heavyweight
- Sam Gilley (18-1-1) vs. Ishmael Davis (13-3), super welterweight
- Mikie Tallon (6-2) vs. Fezan Shahid (4-2-2), flyweight
Although the card is now official, Matchroom Boxing has yet to announce an official start time. The event is scheduled for Nov. 15 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn 2 rematch preview
Although three months remain in 2025, it is difficult to see any fight topping Eubank and Benn's first fight as the Fight of the Year. The build to the event made it one of the most anticipated matchups on the schedule, and it delivered on all expectations.
However, as good as the first fight was, many fans were unenthused by the rematch. The bout was competitive, but nobody disputed Eubank as the winner.
Instead of advancing to bigger opportunities, Eubank and Benn are hoping to return to the well immediately. Eubank, if victorious, would likely solidify himself as a 160-pound world title challenger, while a victory for Benn would set up a lucrative trilogy opportunity.
While an immediate rematch might be unwarranted, it is hard to imagine that the fight will not deliver. Eubank has since raised the stakes by accusing Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing of forcing him to compete in the first bout under extreme circumstances that left him hospitalized with severe dehydration. Hearn has since responded by threatening a lawsuit.
Although that drama is a situation of its own, it further elevates the chaos involved in the heated rivalry. Eubank and Benn promoted the fight as an extension of the family feud that started when their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, first fought in 1990.
