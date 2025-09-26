Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn Undercard Announced

‼️ANNOUNCED: Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn II undercard confirmed for Nov 15th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:



🥊Jack Catterall vs Ekow Essuman

🥊Adam Azim vs Zaur Abdullaev

🥊Richard Riakporhe vs Tommy Welch

🥊Sam Gilley vs Ishmael Davis

🥊Mikie Tallon vs Fezan Shahid



Get your…