Shakur Stevenson Disses Gervonta Davis With One Word, Has Several For Teofimo Lopez

Shakur Stevenson took his opportunity to throw a jab at Gervonta "Tank" Davis.

Gervonta "Tank" Davis speaks during a 2024 press conference.
Gervonta "Tank" Davis speaks during a 2024 press conference. / GERVONTA DAVIS having fun and full of energy during the press conference on May 5, 2024.

Gervonta "Tank" Davis has been the subject of a lot of scrutiny ever since his March 1 performance against Lamont Roach for Davis' WBA lightweight belt.

Given that Davis wasn't his usual dominant self in that fight, him earning a majority draw result (although many believe he deserved to earn the first loss of his professional career), and the strange decision to take a knee during the middle of the ninth round has made Davis the punchline of many boxing jokes.

WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson has always been at odds with Davis. These two have been circling each other for years now with no fight ever materializing, and given that it's usually Stevenson who is criticized by the boxing community, one would imagine that Shakur is enjoying Davis being the new subject of scrutiny.

Stevenson did an April 23 interview with The Danza Project. And when he was asked to describe several of the world's top boxers with one word, he took the opportunity to diss Tank Davis.

"Short," Stevenson said of Davis. For what it's worth, Shakur Stevenson is listed as 5'8" (which is questionable) while Tank Davis is listed at 5'5" (also questionable). Regardless, there's no doubt Shakur is taller than Davis, which he obviously wanted to make extremely clear.

Stevenson was complimentary when asked to describe several other fighters in one word. Then, when he was asked about Teofimo Lopez, he said, "The biggest b**** on the f****** planet. I don't get no b******* than that b****."

We imagine Davis won't appreciate this sentiment from Stevenson.

