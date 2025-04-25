Gervonta Davis Teammate Admits Tank Is 'Scared to Lose' Lamont Roach Rematch
It has now been nearly two months since the fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. for Davis' WBA lightewight belt, and there is still no official announcement regarding a between them.
The first fight's controversial moment of Davis taking a knee in the ninth round (which was not ruled a knockdown), combined with the bout ultimately getting ruled a majority draw made this rematch a necessity.
However, since both sides have clearly not agreed, the suspected rematch date is now reportedly being targeted for late July or even August, as opposed to the initial June 21 target date.
If there's any good news about this rematch date delay, it's that there can now be more speculation about how the second fight will go.
And during an April 25 interview with YSM Sports Media, undefeated IBF junior welterweight champion Richardson Hitchins (who is also one of Davis' training partners) made interesting comments about Tank's mindset heading into the Roach rematch.
"I tell Tank that behind closed doors, if he don't focus up, it can go left for him," Hitchins said of the rematch. "But Tank is a true competitor. Tank is a guy that, he's scared to lose. So I think that night [March 1 fight] woke him up, like 'Ah s***, this s*** can really go left at any given moment.
"I see him already back in the gym. I see him already staying off the internet, so he's gotta make sure he's focused, make the right adjustments, and just go out there and give the best performance he can," Hitchins continued.
"I think honestly, them guys is both evenly matched, they have history with each other, they know each other... So I don't think that it's gonna be that much of a difference in the rematch. But with Tank's power, anything can happen," Hitchins concluded.
This stance from Hitchins adds even more intrigue to this eventual rematch.
