Chronofinder Rank Tyson Fury’s Watch Collection
By Harrison Minihane
After suffering a career-first defeat in the Undisputed Heavyweight World Title clash against Oleksandr Usyk on May 18th, Tyson Fury is set to face Usyk in a highly anticipated rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 21st. This showdown, expected to captivate boxing fans around the world, follows months of intense preparation for both fighters. Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) will enter the ring looking to reclaim his title and avenge the unexpected loss, while Usyk, holding the WBO, WBA, and IBF titles, aims to cement his legacy in the heavyweight division.
As fans wait in eager anticipation of the rematch, we thought it was a great time for the team at Chronofinder, the luxury watch retailer, to assess the Gypsy King’s Watch Collection.
These are just 5 of the most exquisite pieces in Tyson’s incredible collection. In a 2020 interview with GQ, Fury listed watches as something he couldn’t live without. As in his boxing career, each timepiece tells a story of precision, passion, and unwavering dedication.
Number 5) Hublot Spirit Of Big Bang Red Magic (Market Price - £28,000)
Not one to shy away from attention, it was no surprise to see that Fury has something like this in his line up. When it comes to boldness, Fury doesn't hold back, and neither does the Hublot Spirit Of Big Bang Red Magic.
Ceramic is a difficult material to colour and as such, most of the ceramic you see used on watches is dark in colour. Hublot really smashed it with this one, and the bright red ceramic case is a guaranteed head turner.
With its futuristic design and technical prowess, this watch is a true reflection of Fury's larger-than-life persona. Hublot is the watch world’s marmite. Just over ten years ago, there was a huge buzz around the brand after they forged partnerships with the likes of Jay-Z. However, the popularity was somewhat short-lived. We’ve included the Red Magic, released in 2013, in our top 5 as a testament to Fury’s passion for luxury watches. His maverick persona is emulated in his collection; he is not swayed by what is popular. What he likes is what he gets.
Number 4) Jacob & Co Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon (Market Price - £300,000)
Now, here's a timepiece that's as captivating as Fury's moves in the ring. The Jacob & Co Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon isn't just a watch; it's a work of art. Crafted with precision and finesse, this piece pays homage to the legendary Bugatti Chiron hypercar.
Crafted from DLC-Coated Titanium, this model took almost a year for Jacob & Co to develop, and the movement inside has been designed with the Chiron’s 16-cylinder engine in mind. The movement features a whopping 578 parts, all on full display under a gigantic sapphire crystal.
This is the first Jacob & Co in Tyson’s collection, and was picked up ahead of his clash with Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, October 2023. A rare piece with a limited run of only 126 pieces, this watch has a retail price of $300,000.
For us, Jacob & Co are the epitome of haute horology. They really are in their own lane when it comes to luxury watch making - there is nothing remotely similar out there on the market. So for this reason, it would be wrong to not give them a spot in the top 5.
Number 3) Patek Philippe 5980 Steel (Market Price - £85,000)
Something that no collection could be without - a Patek Philippe Nautilus. Fury is seen here wearing a stainless steel 5980/1A-001 with a blue dial. A true icon of horological excellence, when you see that stainless-steel case and bracelet, you know you’re looking at something special.
This is one of the most recognisable and desirable watches in the world. As Patek themselves famously said; “you never actually own a Patek Philippe. You merely look after it for the next generation.” This is a special, special watch and without doubt a Fury family heirloom.
Although we’ve included this as number three on our list, this could easily be number one. A Nautilus represents stealth wealth. It is a stainless-steel watch with the grandeur and luxury of a gold watch.
Number 2) Richard Mille RM011 (Market Price - £200,000)
Richard Mille has taken the watch world by storm in recent years - as a brand they have partnered with some of the most elite athletes in the world including Rafa Nadal, Buba Watson, Felipe Massa, and Johan Blake. Their watches are designed with sport utility in mind.
Although Tyson doesn’t have a partnership with RM (yet), it makes sense that the Heavyweight Champion has a heavyweight piece like the RM011 Felipe Massa on his wrist.
Originally released in 2007, there are a number of variations of the RM011. The one seen on Tyson’s wrist is crafted from 18-carat rose gold, has a skeletonized dial, as well as ivory coloured accents on the dial, crown and pushers.
Richard Mille has divided the watch community. They specialize in modern and creative designs, which cause many who favour more classic looking watches to question whether they’ll stand the test of time. At Chronofinder, we believe it is their commitment to innovation which has enabled them to break into the luxury watch market and position themselves at the forefront. If they can continue with this innovation, as tastes and trends change - they’ll continue to grow in terms of popularity. Similarly, with their partnerships, if they can continue to work with those who are the best in their field - they will retain the same buzz they have obtained.
Number 1) Rose Gold Rainbow Daytona 116595RBOW (Market Price - £400,000)
In pole position of this collection sits the Rose Gold Rainbow Daytona. A grail for most collectors, the 116595RBOW is a watch fit for a king - so it’s only right the Gypsy King has one in his collection.
It's like a piece of the rainbow, wrapped around Fury's wrist. The multi-coloured bezel is set with baguette cut sapphires. Set in house by Rolex, the sapphires in the bezel all internally flawless and naturally coloured which makes this watch even more impressive.
The black dial has baguette hour markers following the different shades of the bezel, as well as sub-dials that are rose gold in colour, but have a unique crystalline pattern. As if this watch didn’t have enough bling already, the lugs & crown guards are set with brilliant cut diamonds - 56 in total.
As this was an off-catalogue piece, it was price upon request. The last UK retail price we were able to find was £74,700 but it holds a market price of £400,000+. When Tyson Fury wears this, it's not just a watch, it's a statement. This would arguably be number one in any collection. Incredibly, incredibly rare and hard to come across.
As fans eagerly anticipate his forthcoming showdown with Olyksandr Usyk, his watch collection serves as a testament to his indomitable spirit and timeless pursuit of greatness, both inside and outside the ring. We wanted this list to demonstrate the diversity of Tyson Fury’s watch collection.
The diversity of Tyson Fury’s watch collection shows, just like our team at ChronoFinder, he is a true enthusiast. Despite having bundles of money, and some of the most desirable watches in the world in his collection - he’s often seen wearing what are considered as more entry level watches. Each watch is special, each watch is unique, as well as telling the time - each watch tells a story for the wearer, and so we respect Fury for recognizing this within his personal collection.