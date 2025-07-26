Claress Shields vs Lani Daniels: Odds, Prediction, & How to Watch
Claressa Shields will take on Lani Daniels on July 26 with the IBF, WBO, WBC, and WBF heavyweight titles on the line. The fight takes place at Little Ceasers Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Shields 16-0-0 (3 KOs) defeated Danielle Perkins via unanimous decision earlier this year and is looking to build on her stronghold in the heavyweight division.
Daniels, meanwhile, is 11-2-2 with one career knockout. She is the current IBF light heavyweight champion and is moving up to chase greatness against the GWOAT.
Ahead of the contest, let's have a look at the odds and prediction (odds via DraftKings)
Shields vs Daniels Moneyline odds
Moneyline: Shields -4000, Daniels +1300
Shields vs Daniels Knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Shields +140, Daniels +4000
Shields vs Daniels Decision odds
Decision: Shields -180, Daniels +2000
Shields vs Daniels total rounds odds
Total Rounds: 8.5 (Over -270 / Under +190)
Shields vs Daniels prediction
Claressa Shields is the bigger fighter. While she is not necessarily a knockout artist, Shields showed her power carries to the heavyweight division in her last fight, brutally dropping Danielle Perkins.
Lani Daniels is moving up in weight, hence, she might need time to adapt to the heavier weight class. That could see her initially struggle to get herself going and adjust against what Shields has to offer.
Shields will use her size and strength, as well as her superior technical qualities, kto keep Daniels at bay. She is expected to have firm control over the course of the fight.
Later in the contest, Shields might be willing to exchange more if Daniels fails to gain her respect in terms of power. That should open the door for a TKO win for Shields.
Prediction: Claressa Shields by knockout
Shields vs Daniels time
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Shields vs Daniels will start at 8 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. ET.
Shields vs Daniels date
Date: July 26
How to watch Shields vs Daniels
TV/ Stream: DAZN
Shields vs Daniels can be watched on DAZN.
Shields vs Daniels location
Location: Little Ceasers Arena, Detroit Michigan
Shields vs Daniels takes place at Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Fight card
Claressa Shields (16-0, 3 KOs) vs Lani Daniels (11-2-2, 1 KO): 10-round heavyweight bout for Shields' IBF, WBC, WBF, and WBO world titles.
Samantha Worthington (11-0, 7 KOs) vs Victoire Piteau (14-2, 2 KOs) : 10-round super lightweight bout for Worthington's Interim WBA world title.
Caroline Veyre (9-1) vs. Licia Boudersa (24-3-2): 10-round women's featherweight division bout.
