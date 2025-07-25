Misfits Founder KSI Teases New Boxing Show That Premieres Monday
YouTube Sensation KSI has made a considerable amount of money over his time on the scene, and it's ultimately down to producing new content that has people invested. One of those ideas was Misfits Boxing, which brings influencers, former fighters, and other competitors into the ring.
Co-founded with British Musician Mams Taylor, Kalle and Nisse Sauerland, it's bringing in strong numbers, but KSI is not slowing down.And speaking to The Stomping Ground, the Londoner has now teased a new show he is working on.
The 32-year-old says the show will premiere Monday, and will feature four levels of fighters.
So you know, I got more bangers. Especially the one coming this Monday. Bro, it’s nuts. A little rundown. Four levels. You’ve got influencer boxer. You’ve got Misfits boxer. Got pro boxer, and then you got a champion.- KSI
The concept is to beat all four levels of boxer, with cash prizes for each competitor. However, the ultimate prize is waiting at the end, and it;s one that could change the contestant's life.
We have a couple fans who are there to try and survive against these other boxers. Two minutes. How long can you survive? Every time you survive, you get money. Yeah, I pay you, and the money just keeps doubling, doubling, doubling every time, and if you’re able to survive all the way till the end, you get a Misfits contract.- KSI
The influencer is not only making boxing fights under the Misfits banner; a recent announcement revealed that the first-ever Misfits MMA fight has been announced. Dillon Danis will face Warren Spencer, with KSI showing that there are no limits to where he will take the organization.
